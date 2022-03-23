Naborforce Continues its Expansion into Atlanta to Empower Aging Adults and Family Caregivers with Backup Sons and Daughters On-Demand

RICHMOND, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, a fast-growing company that has reimagined care and companionship to address the increasing challenges for family members caring for aging adults, today announced that it has expanded its multi-state, on-demand support services to the Atlanta area. Local residents in Atlanta are powering the award-winning Naborforce model to spark joy and help older adults age gracefully in place while addressing the area's caregiver shortfall.

Naborforce is the first and only technology platform to dispatch a carefully vetted network of local "Nabors" ready to provide light assistance to older adults before medical care is needed. As Naborforce expands into the Atlanta market, the eldertech company is adding to its network of compassionate Nabors who are motivated by a desire to support older adults in their own community by providing social engagement and on-demand support for errands, transportation, and help around the home.

Naborforce is entering the Atlanta market at a time when the region is experiencing an increase in family caregivers who need support as they struggle to juggle the demands of caring for an older loved one while attempting to maintain careers, family obligations, and their own health. "Our highly vetted network of compassionate individuals represent the best of Atlanta and are ready to provide desperately needed respite and peace of mind to family members," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "Our approach is hyperlocal and is based upon the strength of community supporting community. Nabors in our network are local residents who are purpose driven and looking to give back. They consist of empty nesters, retirees, grad students, and others with the desire to make independent and joyous aging possible for older adults in our community."

As a proven model for community engagement and family support, Naborforce's technology platform has provided support and companionship for clients and their families in Richmond, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; Bethesda, MD; Raleigh, NC; and Charlotte, NC. Services typically include companionship, preparing meals, light housework, help with technology, hobbies and games, grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions, trips to the salon, social events, and more.

"What makes Naborforce different is that we are not a healthcare company. We're a solution that relies on the strength of community to fill the gap at the very front end of the care continuum that homecare and healthcare cannot," said Wilson. "By tapping into our unique and intrinsically motivated network of Nabors, we are able to provide needed support and are leading the charge of the future in the home."

Beginning immediately, Naborforce is available for social engagement and on-demand support in Atlanta. Older adults and/or family members in the area can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Family members can be added to the Naborforce platform so that they can receive updates, notes, and photos from a Nabor visit.

Passionate and caring community members of the Atlanta area wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting www.naborforce.com.

