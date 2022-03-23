StaffHealth.com Creates New Division Dedicated to Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

New program aims to bridge the gap between long-term and temporary staffing needs

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffHealth.com, a leading, nationwide, full-service healthcare staffing and recruitment agency, today announced the creation of a new division dedicated to Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) that will provide healthcare facilities with a more holistic solution to its ever-changing staffing needs.

StaffHealth.com's new RPO service will aid healthcare facilities in carrying out the labor-intensive functions that are a typical part of recruiting employees in high turnover or high-volume industries and positions, such as the medical field. Each team of dedicated 'Recruitment Specialists' from StaffHealth.com provides a highly customized experience to each client, with the goal of acting as an extension of their team. They are expertly trained in each position being filled, the corresponding geographic area, and company culture, to ensure the best candidates are recruited for each available position.

Unlike other recruitment services, StaffHealth.com's RPO works on a subscription model. Instead of clients paying per hire or candidate, they pay a monthly service cost per position (or "Parking Spot"). Each additional "Parking Spot" or position that needs to be filled will incur an additional monthly cost. This monthly cost includes the entire recruitment process from start to finish; including introductory calls with clients to learn more about the position and key requirements, placing ads, direct outreach to candidates, pre-screening interested candidates, and scheduling interviews between candidates and the client. It is a one-stop-shop for healthcare staffing needs.

"We've seen firsthand how the healthcare labor shortage has worsened during the pandemic, and we believe our new RPO service will provide an invaluable service to the unique needs of the industry," said Matthew Mawby, co-founder of StaffHealth.com. "A key component to our mission is connecting facilities with committed and passionate healthcare professionals that will provide patients with the highest quality of care; This new service is an extension of that commitment as we continue to help healthcare facilities everywhere find the best candidates possible and, in turn, help minimize the devastating impact of the labor shortage."

StaffHealth.com offers job search capabilities for nurses and allied health professionals seeking per-diem, short-term, long-term, temp-to-perm, block booking, direct hire, or local contract roles. With one of the largest national networks of qualified healthcare professionals, StaffHealth.com has placed thousands of professionals with more than 3,000 client facilities in the US.

To learn more about how StaffHealth.com is aiding healthcare professionals and facilities please visit www.staffhealth.com.

About StaffHealth.com

StaffHealth.com is a leading, full-service healthcare staffing and recruitment agency, offering one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare staffing services in the nation. Through a network of more than 97,000 quality healthcare professionals across the country, StaffHealth.com provides RNs, LPN/LVNs, CNAs, Physicians, Allied Health Professionals, Home Healthcare Aides, Therapists, and more. StaffHealth.com is a leader in the industry, not only by the sheer reach of their service, but also their commitment and standards aimed at keeping clients, patients, and caregivers safe. For more information, please visit www.staffhealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE StaffHealth.com