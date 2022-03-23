Taranis Welcomes Jim Blome to Board of Directors

WESTFIELD, Ind., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taranis, a leading AI-powered crop intelligence company, is pleased to announce the appointment of James A. Blome, former President and CEO of Bayer CropScience LP (North America), as an independent Board Member. Effective March 28, 2022, Jim Blome will join the board in an industry advisor capacity to help the Taranis Board of Directors position the company for long-term growth, providing precision ag solutions for ag retailers, co-ops and farmers.

"We are extremely excited to have Jim Blome join the Taranis Board of Directors. Jim brings over 30 years of experience in leading global agribusinesses, and we are looking forward to his valuable insights and deep knowledge of the agriculture industry," said Bar Veinstein, CEO of Taranis. "We want our board to reflect the perspective of our customers, from the dedicated row crop farmer to the ag-retailer who wants to be more precise and efficient in their management of their acres."

Jim Blome grew up on a family corn and soybean farm in Hubbard, Iowa and is a graduate of Iowa State University. Most recently, Jim was CEO of Calyxt and previously was the President and CEO for Bayer CropScience LP for the North America region. He held executive positions at Valent and Agriliance before joining Bayer.

Jim has served on the Executive Board of Directors for CropLife America, the Sponsors Board of Directors for the FFA Organization, the North Carolina Agricultural Biotechnology Advisory Council, and the MBA Executive Advisory Council for Iowa State University. He also served as Chairman of the National Wild Turkey Federation's Foundation Board and as the Independent, Non-Executive Chairman of Inocucor Technologies. Jim is the 2013 recipient of the Henry A. Wallace Award from Iowa State University for outstanding leadership and service to agriculture.

"I am honored to be joining Taranis' Board at such an exciting time," said Jim Blome. "As someone who is passionate about agriculture, I am confident and excited about the direction that Taranis is taking. I look forward to helping steer the company's strategy and shape a robust, sustainable growth path for Taranis."

