5WPR Awarded Top Digital Strategy Company in The Manifest's 2022 Top Recommended B2B Companies in New York City

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tahe Manifest, a business news and how-to website, has named 5WPR the number-one most reviewed digital strategy company in NYC.

For its inaugural recognition, The Manifest is honoring the top 15 most recommended and reviewed service providers from their respective segments, compiled from companies who have earned the greatest number of new reviews in the previous year.

"Our recently rebranded in-house digital practice, 5W Digital, enhances brands and their presence through a strategic digital approach," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Their growth has been incredible over the last couple of years as the importance of digital and social media continues to escalate. This is a well-earned ranking."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as receiving numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, and being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a business news and how-to site that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

