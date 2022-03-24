Exercise Connection Offers App & Certificate to Enhance Treatment for Those with Autism

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exercise Connection celebrates Autism Acceptance Month by having created the #1 CEC Course in 2021 – Autism Exercise Specialist Certificate – with the American College of Sport Medicine (ACSM). Many public-school systems struggle to support students with autism, who learn differently, in physical education (PE) or adapted physical education. Parents are demanding action and teachers & coaches are rising to the call with a research-supported Certificate and evidence-based tools designed by Exercise Connection.

For those with autism, exercise is shown to improve social skills, academics, language development, and on-task behavior. In an ACSM Journal article titled "The Effects of Exercise Dose on Stereotypical Behavior in Children with Autism," researchers concluded that 10-minutes of low- to-moderate-intensity exercise produces significant and large reductions in stereotypical behaviors in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"In the United States' largest autism parent survey done by Arizona State University, exercise was rated the #1 treatment," said David Geslak, founder of Exercise Connection. "Also, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires participation in school-based physical education, but many parents are not aware of this."

PE teachers and coaches—dedicated to playing a larger role in the development and advancement of their students or athletes—often don't have the resources to effectively teach those with autism. Thousands of PE teachers, coaches, and professionals have welcomed the Autism Exercise Specialist Certificate, with relief, as it gives the insights and tools to get the job done for this deserving population.

To further support adult caregivers and professionals, Exercise Connection created the Exercise Buddy (EB) app, built by Coach Dave - author of The Autism Fitness Handbook - and his team. Supported in seven independent research studies, EB enables autistic individuals and those with other disabilities to exercise in a way that works for them. The multidisciplinary team at Exercise Connection is empowering professionals and parents so their students, clients, or children can be included in exercise.

During Autism Acceptance Month, we encourage all parents and professionals to share our app and invite teachers and coaches to earn the Certificate.

Exercise Connection equips and empowers those who support children, teens, and adults with disabilities such as autism to exercise. To learn more, please visit our website at: https://exerciseconnection.com/ or call us at 773.575.5100.

