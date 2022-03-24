InventHelp Inventor Develops Disaster-preparedness System to Prevent Floods (SDB-1596)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to redirect river waters to a drainage system before they have a chance to reach flood level," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented THE PLUG AND VAULT. My design helps to prevent floods that could cause devastating damage to human lives, livestock, crops and properties."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective system for redirecting river water in the event of a flood. In doing so, it increases flood control and safety and it helps to prevent flood damage. It also enables the flood water to be redistributed for other uses. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to deploy so it is ideal for government agencies and flood control agencies.

