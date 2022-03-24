Lumina Awards $1.4 million to Nonprofits Informing State Education Policy

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million to eight nonprofit organizations informing policymakers about state policies meant to increase the number of adults with college degrees or short-term credentials while improving outcomes among Black, Hispanic or Latino, and Native American students.

Lumina announced a call for proposals in August for organizations seeking to inform the development of education policies at the state level. The foundation received 86 proposals from 31 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Awardees are approaching the challenge with activities such as research, convenings, nonpartisan education, communications campaigns, and coalition building.

"Our state policy work at Lumina focuses on working with states to improve policies to provide clearer pathways to completion for adult students of color," said Paola Santana, strategy officer for state policy. "We look forward to partnering with these organizations which share in our mission and our commitment to racial equity, and have demonstrated success in informing the policy process in their respective states."

The following organizations received one-year grants:

California – Campaign for College Opportunity ($325,000) will focus on making college more affordable by sharing research findings, through nonpartisan communications efforts that highlight the need for better financial aid policies, and through streamlining pathways to degrees and certificates for adults.

Colorado – The Attainment Network ($200,000) will scale regional pathways and implement policies to advance an education-to-career system that fosters a diverse, talented workforce prepared for current and future living wage jobs.

Illinois – Advance Illinois ($200,000) and Partnership for College Completion ($200,000) will undertake nonpartisan research, communications, and coalition-building efforts to highlight the need for a university funding model in Illinois centered on achieving racial equity.

Minnesota – Minnesota Education Equity Partnership ($122,000) will develop and share a college racial equity toolkit that includes financial aid and affordability recommendations, followed by a communications campaign and information sessions for policymakers.

North Carolina – Center for Racial Equity in Education ($200,000) will support the development of a shared policy agenda among North Carolina's 10 public and private Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Virginia – Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust ($100,000) will work with Education Reform Now ($100,000) to explore the need for fair and adequate college funding through nonpartisan research, meetings and events, and education efforts for policymakers.

