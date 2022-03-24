Hear from the visionaries and researchers building next-gen AI technology that will be featured in tomorrow's headlines.

MIT Technology Review's signature AI event, EmTech Digital, begins March 29 Hear from the visionaries and researchers building next-gen AI technology that will be featured in tomorrow's headlines.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, MIT Technology Review returns to live events for its annual conference on AI, EmTech Digital, March 29-30, 2022.

MIT Technology Review's signature AI event, EmTech Digital, begins March 29

Part of the esteemed EmTech event series, EmTech Digital is the outlet's signature event on artificial intelligence (AI) and business leadership. Curated for executives and technology decision makers, the two-day program focuses on the business impacts of recent AI breakthroughs and strategies for critical AI execution.

Through mainstage sessions, thought-provoking interviews, and live Q&A sessions, EmTech Digital explores the data, applications, and algorithms behind building an AI-driven business. Speakers include world-renowned technology experts and industry leaders, including:

Mike Haley - VP of Research, Autodesk

Tony Jebara - VP of Engineering and Head of Machine Learning, Spotify

Julia (Xing) Li - Deputy General Manager, Baidu USA

Darcy MacClaren - SVP, Digital Supply Chain, SAP North America

Mira Murati - SVP of Research, Product, and Partnerships, OpenAI

Andrew Ng - Founder and CEO, Landing AI

David Simchi - Levi - Director, MIT Data Science Lab

Fiona Tan - CTO, Wayfair

Nicol Turner Lee - Director, Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution

Oriol Vinyas - Principal Scientist, DeepMind

EmTech Digital combines the authoritative, influential, and trustworthy insight MIT Technology Review is known for with a hybrid, attendee-centric experience. In-person attendees gather for live sessions and networking at the MIT Media Lab; and all participants will have access to an online event platform for live-streamed content, videos on demand, and interactive discussions.

The EmTech Digital Presenting Partner is Intel, an industry leader creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives.

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit www.emtechdigital.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

