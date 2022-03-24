Perimeter Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Listed on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRM" on November 9, 2021

Strong full year performance in the Fire Safety segment despite lapping the record 2020 U.S. fire season

CLAYTON, Mo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality lubricant additives, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Results

Net sales increased 7% to $362.3 million in 2021, as compared to $339.6 million in 2020.

Net loss for 2021 was $659.8 million , or $(9.68) per share, a decrease of $684.1 million from net income of $24.2 million , or $0.46 per share for 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $141.4 million in 2021, as compared to $136.0 million in 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales decreased 18% to $45.9 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, as compared to $55.8 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Net loss during the 2021 fourth quarter was $689.5 million , or $(6.10) per share, an increase of $683.2 million from a net loss of $6.3 million , or $(0.12) per share for the 2020 fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 57% to $6.8 million during the 2021 fourth quarter, as compared to $16.0 million in the 2020 fourth quarter.

CEO Edward Goldberg commented: "We are proud of our performance in 2021, particularly in our Fire Safety business, where, despite an extremely challenging supply chain and logistics backdrop, we met our commitments to our customers with 100% reliability, in support of their mission to save lives, property and the environment. We also grew segment Adjusted EBITDA while lapping the record 2020 U.S. fire season." Mr. Goldberg added: "The 2021 fourth quarter experienced very limited fire activity, and our Fire Safety results were down period-over-period. Fluctuations based on the intensity of the fire season in a given quarter is a feature of our Fire Safety business, and can be especially pronounced in the much smaller fourth and first quarters, as evidenced in 2021 fourth quarter." Mr. Goldberg concluded: "We're very optimistic about our business. Assuming a normalized 2022 fire season, and incorporating our best assumptions around other elements of our business, we expect consolidated 2022 Adjusted EBITDA growth consistent with, and perhaps above, our long-term framework of mid-teens growth."

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Oil Additives.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Oil Additives business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P 2 S 5 ") primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P 2 S 5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include statements regarding expected consolidated 2022 Adjusted EBITDA growth.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Fourth Quarter

Full Year

Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

November 9, 2021 Through December 31, 2021



October 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

November 9, 2021 Through December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020



























Net sales $ 21,023



$ 24,855

$ 55,819

$ 21,023



$ 341,315

$ 339,577 Cost of goods sold 20,533



12,241

31,828

20,533



172,136

177,532 Gross profit 490



12,614

23,991

490



169,179

162,045 Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative expense 16,982



(3,563)

11,168

16,982



38,981

37,747 Amortization expense 8,004



5,606

13,194

8,004



45,424

51,458 Founders advisory fees - related party 652,990



—

—

652,990



—

— Other operating expense 92



3,087

313

92



4,153

1,364 Total operating expenses 678,068



5,130

24,675

678,068



88,558

90,569 Operating (loss) income (677,578)



7,484

(684)

(677,578)



80,621

71,476 Other expense (income):

























Interest expense, net 6,352



15,136

8,523

6,352



39,087

42,017 Loss on contingent earn-out 198



202

—

198



2,965

— Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 1,006



134

(2,872)

1,006



4,026

(5,640) Other (income) expense, net (2)



30

718

(2)



(222)

367 Total other expense (income), net 7,554



15,502

6,369

7,554



45,856

36,744 (Loss) income before income taxes (685,132)



(8,018)

(7,053)

(685,132)



34,765

34,732 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,675



(985)

759

4,675



(14,136)

(10,483) Net (loss) income (680,457)



(9,003)

(6,294)

(680,457)



20,629

24,249 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

























Foreign currency translation adjustments (7,135)



2,660

6,021

(7,135)



236

4,787 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (687,592)



$ (6,343)

$ (273)

$ (687,592)



$ 20,865

$ 29,036 Net (loss) income per share:

























Basic and diluted $ (4.33)



$ (0.17)

$ (0.12)

$ (4.33)



$ 0.39

$ 0.46 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:

























Basic and diluted 157,158,579



53,045,510

53,045,510

157,158,579



53,045,510

53,045,510

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Successor



Predecessor

December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,554



$ 22,478 Accounts receivable, net 24,319



28,896 Inventories 110,087



58,784 Income tax receivable 816



11,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,161



11,406 Total current assets 374,937



133,021 Property, plant, and equipment, net 62,247



48,235 Goodwill 1,051,080



482,041 Customer lists,net 753,459



304,308 Existing technology and patents, net 247,368



135,928 Other intangible assets,net 100,005



33,464 Other assets 2,219



1,209 Total assets $ 2,591,315



$ 1,138,206 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 27,469



$ 9,869 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,025



16,045 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 53,547



— Deferred revenue 445



286 Current maturities of long-term debt —



6,723 Total current liabilities 100,486



32,923 Long-term debt, less current maturities 664,128



680,548 Deferred income taxes 298,633



112,162 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 312,242



— Redeemable preferred shares 96,867



— Redeemable preferred shares - related party 3,699



— Other non-current liabilities 22,195



21,151 Total liabilities $ 1,498,250



$ 846,784 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 157,237,435 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 157,237



— Common stock, $1 par value per share; 53,045,510 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 —



53,046 Additional paid-in capital 1,679,788



289,344 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,135)



(3,174) Accumulated deficit (736,825)



(47,794) Total shareholders' equity 1,093,065



291,422 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,591,315



$ 1,138,206

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner and on a segment basis. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vi) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary, wherein, the Successor Period and the 2021 Predecessor are combined ("S/P Combined"), to show the computations of adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliations from U.S. GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented. The Corporate category includes unallocated costs related to our corporate headquarter activities.

Consolidated

Three Months Ended S/P Combined

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

November 9, 2021 Through December 31,

2021



October 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Loss before income taxes $ (693,150)

$ (685,132)



$ (8,018)

$ (7,053) Depreciation and amortization 15,786

9,379



6,407

14,746 Interest and financing expense 21,488

6,352



15,136

8,523 Founders advisory fees - related party 652,990

652,990



—

— Transaction expenses 1 (2,380)

5,580



(7,960)

1,689 Stock compensation expense 4,977

4,821



156

— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2 2,948

2,948



—

— Loss on contingent earn-out 400

198



202

— Management fees 3 136

—



136

312 Contingent future payments 4 2,500

—



2,500

625 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 1,140

1,006



134

(2,872) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,835

$ (1,858)



$ 8,693

$ 15,970 Net sales $ 45,878

$ 21,023



$ 24,855

$ 55,819













Year Ended S/P Combined

Successor



Predecessor

Year Ended December 31, 2021

November 9, 2021 Through December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (650,367)

$ (685,132)



$ 34,765

$ 34,732 Depreciation and amortization 61,379

9,379



52,000

58,117 Interest and financing expense 45,439

6,352



39,087

42,017 Founders advisory fees - related party 652,990

652,990



—

— Transaction expenses 1 10,425

5,580



4,845

2,379 Stock compensation expense 4,977

4,821



156

— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2 2,948

2,948



—

— Loss on contingent earn-out 3,163

198



2,965

— Management fees 3 1,073

—



1,073

1,281 Contingent future payments 4 4,375

—



4,375

3,125 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 5,032

1,006



4,026

(5,640) Adjusted EBITDA $ 141,434

$ (1,858)



$ 143,292

$ 136,011 Net sales $ 362,338

$ 21,023



$ 341,315

$ 339,577

(1) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses incurred related to business combination with Perimeter Solutions. (2) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost. (3) Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. (4) Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.

Operating Segments

Fire Safety



S/P Combined

Successor



Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

November 9, 2021 Through December 31,

2021



October 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Loss before income taxes $ (34,931)

$ (25,125)



$ (9,806)

$ (14,423) Depreciation and amortization 12,129

7,418



4,711

10,598 Interest and financing expense 19,990

5,029



14,961

10,897 Transaction expenses (2,524)

5,436



(7,960)

1,649 Stock compensation expense 3,406

3,250



156

— Loss on contingent earn-out 400

198



202

— Management fees 136

—



136

312 Deferred future payments 2,500

—



2,500

625 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 107

98



9

(429) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,213

$ (3,696)



$ 4,909

$ 9,229 Net sales $ 23,924

$ 7,913



$ 16,011

$ 31,052



S/P Combined

Successor



Predecessor Year Ended

Year Ended December 31, 2021

November 9, 2021 Through December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Income (Loss) before income taxes

$ 7,507

$ (25,125)



$ 32,632

$ 23,110 Depreciation and amortization

44,412

7,418



36,994

41,271 Interest and financing expense

42,358

5,029



37,329

41,879 Transaction expenses

10,281

5,436



4,845

2,300 Stock compensation expense

3,406

3,250



156

— Loss on contingent earn-out

3,163

198



2,965

— Management fees

1,073

—



1,073

1,281 Deferred future payments

4,375

—



4,375

3,125 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)

1,318

98



1,220

(932) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 117,893

$ (3,696)



$ 121,589

$ 112,034 Net sales

$ 261,180

$ 7,913



$ 253,267

$ 244,968

Oil Additives



S/P Combined Successor



Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

November 9, 2021 Through December 31,

2021



October 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Three Months

Ended December 31,

2020 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (3,103)

$ (4,891)



$ 1,788

$ 7,370 Depreciation and amortization 3,657

1,961



1,696

4,148 Interest and financing expense 554

379



175

(2,374) Transaction expenses 144

144



—

40 Stock compensation expense 389

389



—

— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2,948

2,948



—

— Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 1,033

908



125

(2,443) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,622

$ 1,838



$ 3,784

$ 6,741 Net sales $ 21,954

$ 13,110



$ 8,844

$ 24,767













S/P Combined Successor



Predecessor Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021

November 9, 2021 Through December 31, 2021



January 1, 2021 Through November 8, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,758)

$ (4,891)



$ 2,133

$ 11,622 Depreciation and amortization 16,967

1,961



15,006

16,846 Interest and financing expense 2,137

379



1,758

138 Transaction expenses 144

144



—

79 Stock compensation expense 389

389



—

— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2,948

2,948



—

— Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 3,714

908



2,806

(4,708) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,541

$ 1,838



$ 21,703

$ 23,977 Net sales $ 101,158

$ 13,110



$ 88,048

$ 94,609

Corporate



Successor Three Months and Year Ended November 9, 2021 Through December 31, 2021 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (655,116) Interest and financing expense 944 Founders advisory fees - related party 652,990 Stock compensation expense 1,182 Adjusted EBITDA $ —

