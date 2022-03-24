Roundstone Announces Medical Captive Forum (MCF) in Cleveland on May 18-19, 2022

Designed for employers and benefits advisors, annual educational event provides in-depth information on self-funded health insurance and strategies for creating a culture of employee well-being

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded captive solutions for small and mid-size companies, announced today that its 7th annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF 2022) will be held May 18-19 at the Cleveland Downtown Hilton.

MCF 2022 brings together employers and benefits advisors to learn about current trends and strategies in health insurance, particularly around self-funding, cost containment, and employee engagement.

In addition to interactive breakout sessions, the event will feature main-stage presentations from industry experts, authors, and thought leaders including:

Marshall Allen : author, Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win

Chas Roades : Co-Founder, CEO, Gist Healthcare

Thomas Campanella : Healthcare Executive-in-Residence, Baldwin Wallace University

Joshua M. Evans : best-selling author in Leadership and Management Training, leading expert on company culture and organizational engagement

Attendees will also hear a special closing keynote from former Blue Angel pilot and world-renowned motivational speaker John "Gucci" Foley.

Roundstone thanks its sponsors: American National, Nationwide, MedWatch, TrueRx, Bywater, 6 Degrees, Cedargate, Freshbenies, RX Help Centers, RXnGo, BRMS, Hint, and Cigna.

"We're thrilled to be back in Cleveland with our best line-up yet," said Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "Employers that should attend this event will have two key things in common: They treat employees as an asset and view managing healthcare expenses as a long-term strategy. Our objective is to simplify the self-funding journey, whether an employer is just learning or has been saving for years."

The event is free of charge for employers and advisors.

See the latest agenda and register here.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-size businesses a proven strategy for affordable health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high quality of care, mitigates risk, controls costs, and returns savings right back to the employers and employees– a win-win all around. Hundreds of businesses rely on Roundstone as their trusted health insurance provider. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn and Twitter (@captiveinsurer).

Media Contact:

Terri White

Director of Marketing

twhite@roundstoneinsurance.com

