Skout's Honor Expands Pet Cleaning Category with Addition of Severe Mess Stain & Odor Solutions

Leading Pet Specialty Brand Launches Two New Products to Tackle the Worst Pet Messes on the Planet!

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skout's Honor, a leader in environmentally and socially-conscious pet essentials, today announced the addition of two NEW Severe Mess Stain & Odor (Advanced Formula) products – one for cats, and one for dogs. These two new items are the latest additions in the expansion of the brand's cleaning category of products in the pet industry, which have become well-known as Better, Faster & Stronger solutions for dealing with common pet stain and odor issues. In addition to providing extremely powerful and effective solutions for pet parents dealing with every day and severe pet messes – all of Skout's Honor's cleaning products are also earth-friendly and plant-powered, made with naturally-derived ingredients.

Skout's Honor Pet Supply Co. (PRNewswire)

Both new "Severe Mess" items are now available and will make their debut at the 2022 Global Pet Expo show in Orlando, Florida this week alongside several other new Skout's Honor products (Booth #450).

Severe Mess Stain & Odor Cat (Advanced Formula) – 35 fl oz MSRP: $18.99

o Eliminates cat-specific stains and odors including:

Severe Mess Stain & Odor Dog (Advanced Formula) – 35 fl oz MSRP: $18.99

o Eliminates tough stains & odors around the house including:

Skout's Honor is an award-winning pet specialty brand that is known for its life-changing pet essentials in cleaning, grooming, wellness, flea and tick, and training categories. Products are available for purchase at thousands of pet specialty stores across the US and internationally and at www.skoutshonor.com

For wholesale and distribution inquiries, please contact shannan@skoutshonor.com.

About Skout's Honor

Skout's Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pets and their people. With Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. Our Skout's Paw Pledge (Buy a Bottle, Feed an Animal) program donates one day's worth of food to rescue animals with every product sold. To date, we are proud to have donated more than 10 million meals to animals in need. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com

SOURCE Skout's Honor