International Survey from CeraVe Reveals the Top Skincare Secrets from Dermatologists Around the World

#1 Dermatologist Recommended Skincare Brand in the U.S. Calls on a Worldwide Panel of Dermatological Experts to Share their Top Skincare Tips as Part of New Global Campaign

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new Skincare You Want to Share campaign, CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand in the United States1, has released new survey findings about the top body skincare secrets worth sharing, according to 54 dermatologists from 23 different countries2. The findings were revealed during a press event that featured a panel of three dermatological experts in front of a global audience, including top industry KOL's and healthcare professionals from around the world.

CeraVe logo (PRNewswire)

The goal of the Skincare You Want to Share campaign is to educate consumers about the importance of a body skincare routine, which is often overlooked compared to facial skincare. According to the survey, 90% of dermatologists surveyed said applying a moisturizer to the body daily is important to very important for overall skin health and 87% believe moisturizing the body is as important or more important as facial moisturizing. These findings emphasize that the importance of body moisturizing for achieving healthy skin is universally recognized among dermatologists. However, dermatologist recommendations are not always reflected in patient behavior. The survey found that more than one-third (35%) of dermatologists surveyed believe that their patients often neglect all body parts except the face. The most often neglected body parts, according to the dermatologists surveyed, were legs and feet (59%), followed by the neck (37%) and arms and elbows (35%).

"As a brand rooted in science, CeraVe works closely with dermatologists to develop efficacious products for all people, and we know how critical a proper skincare routine is for the entire body," said Gene Colón, Global Senior Vice President, Medical Relations & Communications for CeraVe at L'Oréal. "Part of our mission in providing therapeutic skincare for all people is increasing access to skincare education, and by sharing dermatologists' tips through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to take better care of their skin."

The Universal Importance of Body Moisturization

The dermatologists surveyed by CeraVe also shared additional insights on body skincare, underscoring the importance of body moisturizing. "We are constantly expose[d] to different types of factors that affect our skin: weather, pollution, our diet and lifestyle, so we have to protect our skin - and the [solution] for doing this is moisturizing," said Ana Valencia, a board-certified dermatologist (Mexico).

"Many [of my] patients who don't moisturize daily wait [until] the last minute when they suffer from pruritis [or] eczema/irritant dermatitis to see a dermatologist, and that's when we have to start with [a] prescription steroid and even other more aggressive treatments to stop the flare [up]," said Shasa Hu, board-certified dermatologist (USA). "Often, such flare [ups] can be prevented by good body skin care [using] fragrance-free products and [a] daily application of moisturizer."

Dermatologists' Top Skincare Secrets

When it comes to dermatologist secrets for healthy skin, there was one secret that rose to the top – moisturizing after a shower or when skin is damp. In fact, 96% of dermatologists surveyed agreed that the most important time to moisturize the body is after a shower to seal in moisture. Other common tips for moisturization after a shower included patting skin dry instead of rubbing, keeping showers short and using lukewarm water instead of hot to prevent irritation of the skin.

"Body skincare requires daily diligence and consistency," Hu continued. "For women who shave frequently, applying a body moisturizer after shaving will help minimize skin irritation. For men with body hair and eczema-prone skin, a daily routine with [a moisturizing] cleanser during [a] shower followed by a [moisturizing lotion can be] easier to follow than using [a] thicker moisturizer, [however] thicker formulations like [a] cream [are] typically more hydrating and nourishing. [Nevertheless], applying your moisturizer on damp skin will further improve hydration."

The Crucial Role of Ceramides

Dermatologists from around the world also widely agreed that ingredients matter when it comes to body care and 87% surveyed said a top recommended ingredient for body care is ceramides. An essential ingredient for the skin barrier, ceramides are lipids that help keep the skin barrier intact, sealing moisture in and irritants out. Like all CeraVe products, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is formulated with three skin-identical ceramides – 1, 3 and 6-II – and features a Multi Vesicular Emulsion (MVE) Technology that releases key ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid to the skin slowly over time, allowing them to absorb into the skin to hydrate, replenish and restore the skin's natural barrier.

"Excessive dryness [can cause] skin irritation [allowing] allergens [to easily penetrate the skin]. Thus, [ingredients like] emollients [or those that moisturize the skin] are key in the skin care routine," added Rositsa Dencheva, board-certified dermatologist (Bulgaria).

Dermatologists' Key Product Considerations

In addition to ceramides, the survey also uncovered that the top skincare ingredients dermatologists recommend for body care also include SPF (68%) and hyaluronic acid (39%). The survey also found that the top three most important factors dermatologist tell their patients to consider in body care products include skin barrier restoration benefits (79%), hydrating ingredients (52%) and finding products that are gentle on sensitive skin (48%).

As part of the Skincare You Want to Share campaign, consumers are encouraged to share their own skincare secrets on social media tagging @CeraVe and using #ShareSkincare.

CeraVe offers a wide variety of therapeutic skincare products that that are developed with dermatologists and contain the exclusive combination of ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II. For more skincare tips and product information, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1 IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, 12 months ending January 2022

2 This survey was conducted online by CeraVe® in February 2022, among 54 board-certified dermatologists from 23 countries.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of cleanse, treat and moisturize. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 34 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.8 billion euros in 2016 and employs 89,300 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty with All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information visit www.loreal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CeraVe