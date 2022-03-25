News Leaders: Russian War Against Ukraine Claims More Journalists Lives

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement by Jen Judson, 115th President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the deaths of journalists Oksana Baulina and Viktor Dedov in Ukraine.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewswire)

"Covering the war in Ukraine continues to be fatal for journalists working there. On Wednesday we learned that two journalists were killed, bringing the total killed so far in this war to at least eight. We call for a full investigation into these most recent deaths. Russia must stop its brutal campaign of shelling civilian targets, which includes journalists. And we emphasize that targeting civilians – including journalists – is a war crime.

"Baulina, a reporter for "The Insider," a Latvia-based investigative news outlet covering Russia, was working in the Podil section of Kyiv on Wednesday shooting video of damage to buildings from Russian shelling when she was killed by more Russian shelling. Baulina is herself Russian but was recently forced to flee Russia for Latvia as a result of her investigative work.

"Dedov was killed in Mariupol on March 11 after his apartment was bombed, but his death was not reported until Wednesday. He had operated a local TV station in the city that has been decimated by Russian attacks.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club