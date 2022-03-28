Bain & Company announces Richard Webster as the new head of its Consumer Products practice

Twenty-year Bain veteran and partner Richard Webster has stepped into new role as global head of the firm's Consumer Products practice

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that Richard Webster, a London-based partner, will serve as head of the firm's global Consumer Products practice, where he will help C-suite executives navigate their most strategic challenges, such as portfolio transformation, digital reinvention, and environmental, social and governance issues (ESG).

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

Richard has led Bain's Consumer Products practice in EMEA since 2019, continuing its strong growth and broadening its suite of solutions for leading clients across the industry. He has cultivated profound consumer goods experience throughout his more than two decades in management consulting, which has finetuned his expertise in growth strategies across the consumer products sphere, as well as operating models and growth—with an emphasis on digital.

"Global consumer products companies face unprecedented challenges ahead as they adapt to ever-changing consumer, societal and technological demands," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company's worldwide managing partner. "Decisions taken in the next two years will decide the future leaders in consumer products. Richard has a track record of leading bold transformation strategies, and we are thrilled to have him in his new role where he will continue to help our consumer goods clients foster innovation, sustainability and growth."

Richard has supported clients on growth topics, including full transformation, marketing, brand growth and digital acceleration. He notably led the return to growth of multiple $10B+ consumer goods companies, from flat revenue growth to robust, sustainable top- and bottom-line performance. Additionally, Richard has experience across numerous consumer products subsectors, ranging from food and beverage to personal care. In his new role, Richard will continue to work with the world's leading consumer products companies, leading affiliated Bain partners across all geographies and consumer sectors.

Editor's Note: To arrange an interview, contact Katie Ware at katie.ware@bain.com or +1 646 562 8107.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

Media Contacts:

Katie Ware

Bain & Company

Tel: +1 646 562 8107

katie.ware@bain.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain & Company