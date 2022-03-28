DEFY to Open State-of-the-Art Extreme Air Sports Park in Beaverton

Celebrating Grand Opening April 1st, the Indoor Adventure Park Will Focus on Active Play for Family Fun

BEAVERTON, Ore. , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFY Extreme Air Sports, a subsidiary brand of CircusTrix and the leading developer and operator of indoor adventure and recreation parks, is excited to open their newest location in Beaverton. Located at 10750 SW Denney Road, DEFY encourages individualism and freedom through its collection of extreme air sports and attractions. The indoor adventure park offers a unique experience for both children and adults that promotes physical activity and creativity.

With more than 30,000 square feet of space, the state-of-the-art DEFY in Beaverton features four indoor slides, massive trampolines, a first-of-its-kind Ninja Tag, Dunk Jam Basketball, and a variety of other attractions and obstacle courses. For those looking to jump more often, the park's "Flight Club" membership program offers unlimited jump time every day and access to member-only events and perks. DEFY Beaverton offers engaging programs and epic birthday parties that create memories for children and are convenient for parents.

To introduce the Beaverton community to the DEFY experience, the new location will host a Grand Opening event on Friday, April 1. DEFY will offer discounts including the first month of a Flight Club Elite membership for $5 for the first 100 patrons to sign up with access to exclusive perks. Additionally, the first 10 guests to book a party at DEFY Beaverton will receive 20% off.

"Now more than ever, people are looking for more original ways to engage in physical activity and DEFY creates an entertaining, free-flowing and social environment for our patrons," said Mike Carderelli, General Manager of the new DEFY Beaverton. "We're excited to provide such a fun and unique experience to residents and guests of Beaverton and the neighboring areas."

DEFY Beaverton is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 am – 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am – 11 pm. The indoor adventure park can be reached online at www.defy.com/locations/defy-beaverton, by email at beaverton_jump@circustrix.com or by phone at 971-410-9560.

About DEFY

DEFY is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages that encourages individualism and freedom. DEFY has 61 locations in operation throughout the country with another 13 in development. Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, DEFY offers an alternative to screen time with the purpose of pushing individual limits in a fun, active environment. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.defy.com.

About CircusTrix

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world as a conglomerate made up of DEFY, Rockin' Jump, and Sky Zone. CircusTrix currently has nearly 300 locations in operation, serving over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrix.com .

View original content:

SOURCE CircusTrix