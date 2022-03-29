Battery-based energy storage projects at Southern Power's Garland and Tranquillity solar facilities are now operational

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced that battery-based energy storage projects at its Tranquillity and Garland solar facilities in California are now fully operational.

"These co-located solar and storage projects are a first of their kind for Southern Power," said Southern Power President Bill Grantham. "We expect these new battery-based energy storage projects to enhance California's grid reliability. The combination of our solar technology and these new energy storage resources will further position Southern Power to meet our customers' needs as the energy industry continues to evolve."

The battery-based energy storage additions will enhance California's grid reliability by providing Southern California Edison and the California ISO with additional flexible resource capacity that will assist in further integrating intermittent renewable energy into the grid. At peak capacity, the Garland Solar Facility Battery Storage project will add 88 megawatts (MW) and 352 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage, while 72 MW and 288 MWh of energy storage will be added to the Tranquillity Solar Facility.

The resource adequacy capacity benefits of both battery facilities are being sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement to Southern California Edison.

The energy storage projects are owned in partnership with KKR and AIP Management (on behalf of Danish pension funds PKA and PenSam), each of which have existing ownership interests in the Garland and Tranquillity solar facilities.

Rosendin Electric served as the constructor of the sites, and Mitsubishi Power Americas served as the equipment supplier utilizing Powin Energy Corporation batteries. Mitsubishi Power Americas will also service the projects under a 20-year long-term service agreement.

These energy storage projects align with Southern Power's growth strategy of developing and acquiring projects covered by long-term contracts with strong credit-worthy counterparties.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 55 facilities operating or under development in 14 states with more than 12,500 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

