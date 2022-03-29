Northpoint Commercial Finance Celebrates 10 years of Exceptional Growth and Customer Success

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Commercial Finance (Northpoint) a diversified inventory finance company, celebrated 10 years of exceptional growth driving its customer's success with over $50 billion in dealer inventory financed since inception. From a start-up finance company with a team of 10, to an established lender with over 170 employees throughout North America, Northpoint has built a remarkable business focused on service delivery and process innovation.

Dan Radley, President and CEO of Northpoint, states, "We founded Northpoint in 2012 with a private equity partner and were then acquired by LBC Capital a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada in 2017. The partnership with LBC Capital has helped strengthen our service execution that's led to the success of Northpoint's significant growth over the last ten years. I am proud of the Northpoint team for all their hard work throughout the years, especially their diligence and commitment to our customers during unprecedented times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic."

With customer service as the cornerstone of their value proposition, Northpoint prides itself on providing superior communication, speed of execution and state of the art systems to its customers. Service satisfaction is measured annually through a Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey. Northpoint distributed their most recent survey to active customers on November 8, 2021, using the online platform Qualtrics. They are proud to report a world class 2021 NPS score of 83, far exceeding the financial services industry average score of 441). NPS measures how likely a customer is to recommend a brand.

Northpoint Commercial Finance, with offices in Alpharetta, GA, and Burlington, ON, combines experience with advanced technologies, fresh ideas, streamlined processes, and a customer focus formed specifically for the varied needs and goals of each business. Northpoint's inventory finance offerings drive sales, enhance cash flow, and improve profitability for both manufacturer and dealers. More information about Northpoint and their offerings is available at www.northpointcf.com.

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 2,900 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $46.1 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.2 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

1 Survey conducted in November 2021 among our customers. Industry average score from customergauge.com.

