Cancer Study Group Launches Navigation Service in Partnership with Large Employer and Union Health Plans

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer Study Group, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a cancer navigation service called "Cancer Navigator" backed by two years of proprietary research and claims data analytics. "Cancer Navigator" is designed to get every cancer patient to a fantastic expert for their care. The benefit is offered through employer and union health plans and delivers real time education and guidance to newly diagnosed cancer patients as they face key decisions early in their cancer journey.

Spencer and Adam Bradley founded Cancer Study Group in 2020 to learn what goes wrong for cancer patients and how large employers and unions might be able to help. In partnership with 30+ large employers and unions, Cancer Study Group embarked on a two-year research and analytics initiative, mapping exactly what goes wrong for cancer patients in commercial populations.

As part of this work, Cancer Study Group's team of researchers and data analysts studied where patients with every type of cancer should go to get fantastic care for their disease. The result of this work is the Cancer Navigation Database – the company's proprietary knowledge platform that answers two important questions for every cancer patient: "What matters in my disease?" and "Which centers in my area are best-equipped for my care?" This Cancer Navigation Database is the research and data engine of the "Cancer Navigator" service.

"A cancer diagnosis is extremely hard for patients" says Spencer Bradley, co-founder of Cancer Study Group, "but finding a great doctor and team for your specific type of cancer does not have to be."

Cancer Navigator leverages data feeds to identify cancer patients as quickly as possible after their diagnosis. Spencer explains the importance of this approach: "We are hyper focused on setting up the infrastructure to find newly-diagnosed patients in their moment of need – the burden cannot be on the patient to reach out to us for assistance." Oncology Nurses reach out directly to newly diagnosed patients to help them understand exactly what matters in their type of cancer and which centers nearby are best-equipped for their care.

Cancer Navigator launched first in Pennsylvania in partnership with three union health plans. Across the coming months, Cancer Navigator will begin serving national populations.

Cancer Study Group, LLC, is a cancer navigation and analytics startup on a mission to guide patients through cancer, helping them reach fantastic doctors for their care. Cancer Study Group offers its Cancer Navigator service as a benefit to patients through their employer and union health plans. Cancer Study Group serves as an impartial advisor to cancer patients and has no financial relationship with any hospital.

