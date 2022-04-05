DCPS launches new Roofing Division, led by Casey L. Colvin

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading provider of integrated commercial property services across Colorado, announced an expansion of its service offerings with the launch of a new dedicated commercial roofing division. The new division will offer a full suite of services including steep slope, low slope, sheet metal, gutters, and roofing repair and installation. Casey Colvin, the new division leader, is responsible for building a team of dedicated roofing professionals.

"The expansion of our services into roofing is a direct result of listening to our customer's needs. Our customers are at the root of everything we do, and we pride ourselves on providing unparalleled customer service. The addition of roofing to our portfolio will allow us to deliver a more comprehensive set of property services to our customers," said Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS. "Casey joins DCPS as the Roofing Division Manager to continue DCPS's success providing commercial property services throughout Colorado. His extensive experience in roofing will be a major asset to us as we continue to grow this division with a team of seasoned industry veterans."

Casey Colvin joins DCPS with over twenty years of experience in the roofing industry across the nation. Casey has earned over two dozen industry and manufacturer certifications, including the International Code Council's Building Contractor and Roofing Professional designations, and received numerous Top 100 Roofing Contractor awards, most recently in 2021. Casey is also a well-respected voice in the industry and was published in Common Ground Magazine.

"I am thrilled to be part of the DCPS team. The majority of my career has been spent in the roofing and renewable industries, and I look forward to continuing that tradition by utilizing my extensive experience in traditional and energy-efficient roofing for multi-family and commercial buildings providing best-in-class service and solutions to Colorado commercial property owners," said Colvin. "I am honored to be leading such an exciting enterprise."

Founded in 2011, Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With multiple offices, more than 500 employees, and 8 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Roofing, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, Painting & Construction Services, and Interior Plantscapes & Holiday Décor DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

