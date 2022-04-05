Glantus and TealBook Announce Partnership

Glantus Announce Partnership with TealBook to Create a Data Intelligence Ecosystem of Procurement and Accounts Payable

DUBLIN and TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glantus, the provider of Accounts Payable automation and analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology. This partnership will enable customers of both parties to access robust supplier information and insights and stronger AP intelligence.

The referral party vendor and supplier information through TealBook's comprehensive supplier intelligence capabilities will enable TealBook customers to utilize the Glantus data analytics solution to understand opportunities for efficiency and risk mitigation within their AP operations and payments.

"Combining AP and supplier intelligence platforms will fulfill customers' desire for comprehensive, end-to-end data-driven insights," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of TealBook. "This partnership will help Glantus customers quickly expand their supplier network and power their strategic procurement objectives by combining TealBook's supplier data foundation alongside Glantus' intelligent AP platform."

"Through this new partnership, Glantus customers will have the option to add access to TealBook's rich database of supplier intelligence and both companies will be able to access the best-of-breed ecosystem we want to create in the industry," added Andrew Frazer, EVP of Global Partnerships at Glantus. "Our partnership enables TealBook and Glantus customers to stay ahead of the competition by delivering new revenues while significantly reducing their supplier management and procurement costs."

About Glantus

Glantus is a global provider of accounts payable automation and analytics solutions. The Glantus mission is to simplify data to drive constant innovation. The award-winning Glantus Datashark Platform is rapidly deployed around existing transactional systems to provide a single platform for Accounts Payable transformation. The automation solutions recover lost working capital, improve efficiency, and prevent errors. The advanced analytics empower customers to make decisions based on real-time data. We connect all AP systems and suppliers, eliminating cost and delivering new revenue streams. Glantus champions the amazing potential of the AP industry by freeing up its leaders, its best thinkers, and its doers to realise new value. We work in tandem with our partners, to deliver joint enterprise digital transformation solutions. For more information see glantus.com.

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier data foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com

