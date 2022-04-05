ISHLT Professional Communities Elect Leaders Across Seven Specialties

ADDISON, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation has announced the results of the 2022 member elections for Professional Community leaders, who serve as representatives to the four ISHLT Interdisciplinary Network Steering Committees. Seventeen leaders across seven professional specialties were elected to serve three-year terms beginning 1 May, 2022, immediately following the 2022 ISHLT Annual Meeting.
"The Professional Communities are our most direct connection to ISHLT members, their views, and ways in which we can promote and improve the care of patients with advanced thoracic organ disease," says Joseph G. Rogers, MD, Chair of the Governance Nominating Committee and ISHLT Past President. "They also serve a critical role in ISHLT project development, in the identification and development of the next group of leaders, and by adding to the richness of our multi-disciplinary society. We are fortunate to have these talented leaders galvanize and guide our Professional Communities and serve as vital links with our 3,500 members around the world."
Julien Fessler, MD
Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist
Foch Lung Transplant Group
Paris, France
Anesthesiology and Critical Care Representative, Advanced Lung Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network
Eric de Waal, MD, PhD
Anesthesiologist
University Medical Centre
Utrecht, Netherlands
Anesthesiology and Critical Care Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network
Nicolas Ariel Brozzi, MD
Surgical Director, Mechanical Circulatory Support Program
Cleveland Clinic
Weston, FL USA
Cardiothoracic Surgery Representative, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network
Pablo G. Sanchez, MD, PhD, FACS
Brack G. Hattler Professor in Cardiothoracic Transplantation
Chief, Division of Lung Transplant & Lung Failure Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Pittsburgh, PA USA
Cardiothoracic Surgery Representative, Advanced Lung Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network
Dave Nagpal, MD, FRCSC
Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist
London Health Sciences Centre
London, ON Canada
Cardiothoracic Surgery Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network
Rebecca Kumar, MD
Transplant Infectious Disease Specialist
Georgetown University Hospital Center
Washington, DC USA
Infectious Diseases Representative, Early Career and Trainee Committee
John Baddley, MD, MSPH
Professor of Medicine
University of Maryland School of Medicine
Baltimore, MD USA
Infectious Diseases Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network
Stephanie Pouch, MD, MS
Associate Professor of Medicine
Emory University
Atlanta, GA USA
Infectious Diseases Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network
Edith Boyes, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, CHFN
Nurse Practitioner
AMITA Health
Maywood, IL USA
Nursing and Allied Health Representative, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network
Brittany Koons, PhD, RN
Associate Professor
Villanova University M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing
Villanova, PA USA
Nursing and Allied Health Representative, Early Career and Trainee Committee
Amy Kiskaddon, PharmD, BCPPPS
CVICU/Cardiac Transplant Pharmacist
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
St. Petersburg, FL USA
Pharmacy Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network
Brian Keller, MD, PhD
Associate Professor, Clinical
OSU Wexner Medical Center
Columbus, OH USA
Pulmonology Representative, Advanced Lung Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network
Anna Reed, FRCP, PhD
Lung Transplant Pulmonologist
Harefield Hospital
Uxbridge, UK
Pulmonology Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network
Mary Amanda Dew, PhD
Professor
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Pittsburgh, PA USA
Research and Immunology Representative, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation Interdisciplinary Network
Forum Kamdar, MD, PhD, FACC
Assistant Professor of Medicine
University of Minnesota Medical Center
Minneapolis, MN USA
Research and Immunology Representative, Early Career and Trainee Committee
Filio Billia, MD, PhD
Senior Scientist
University Health Network
Toronto, ON Canada
Research and Immunology Representative, Mechanical Circulatory Support Interdisciplinary Network
Marc Simon, MD, MS
Professor of Medicine / Director of Pulmonary Vascular Disease
University of California San Francisco
San Francisco, CA USA
Research and Immunology Representative, Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network
About ISHLT
The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 50 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation