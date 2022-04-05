JOE BONAMASSA BOOSTS LINE UP FOR THE 'BIGGEST BLUES ROCK PARTY ON THE BEACH' THIS SUMMER

Bonamassa Is Joined By Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jason Bonham's

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time GRAMMY nominee, 25x Billboard chart topper and Blues-Rock titan Joe Bonamassa announces the biggest blues rock party on the beach, joined by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. Tickets for Keeping The Blues Alive Presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends on Aug. 19 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Joe Bonamassa joined by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. (PRNewswire)

This extraordinary evening will feature full sets from each act, before culminating into an exciting, unprecedented end-of-the-evening collaboration set. Ticket holders will experience some of the best blues-rock music and guitar mastery on the scene today at one of the most iconic amphitheaters in America.

Joe Bonamassa, a virtuoso on guitar and hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation was cited by Guitar World Magazine as "the world's biggest blues guitarist." Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream. He will perform his songs from his latest No. 1 Billboard blues album Time Clocks, alongside career-spanning fan favorites with his incredible all-star band.

In a 20-year recording career, Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues. At 16 years old, he burst onto the national scene with the release of his debut RIAA Platinum-certified album Ledbetter Heights, and his RIAA Platinum-certified sophomore effort Trouble Is… Bonamassa and Shepherd grew up as kids at the same time as guitar prodigies, and they are still great friends today.

At the age of 17, Bonham's group Air Race opened for the likes of Queen, Meat Loaf, Ted Nugent and AC/DC. His father, legendary drummer for Led Zeppelin, John Bonham died in 1980, with Jason stepping in from time to time to help keep his father's memory alive. Jason teamed up with greats like Paul Rodgers, Slash, David Gilmour, Jeff Beck and more, earning a GRAMMY nomination in 1993 for Muddy Waters Blues: A Tribute to Muddy Waters. Bonham and Bonamassa were in a band together called Black Country Communion with "Voice Of Rock" Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze) and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theatre) which is currently on hiatus due to all the band members solo careers.

For more information about tour dates and more visit www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

About Joe Bonamassa

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 25th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart, with the studio album Time Clocks, Joe is only in his early 40s and he's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog of music. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart and the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. He's been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, and Classic Rock Magazine.

The New York state native opened for B.B. King when he was only 12 years old and has since played alongside such artists as Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, John Lee Hooker, Warren Haynes, Steve Winwood, Peter Frampton and Buddy Guy, among others. Building on their 30-year partnership, Bonamassa and his manager, Roy Weisman, created their own record label, management, marketing and concert promotion company called J&R Adventures almost two decades ago. Together, the two mavericks devised a 360-degree independent business model that has survived and thrived during one of the music industry's most uncertain eras.

Cited by Guitar World as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career but now he has found a new way to surprise his fans and music lovers. His latest studio album Time Clocks was released in 2022, marking his most raw, rocking album yet, featuring his unmatched vocals and playing skills. The album rediscovers Joe at a newfound peak with heartfelt songwriting and an unparalleled Blues Rock prowess.

Joe also runs a non-profit organization called Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, whose mission is to promote and sustain music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need. To date, the non-profit has funded schools and teachers with over $1 Million and has positively impacted 70,000 students all across the country.

Since COVID-19 has changed the ways of the world, Bonamassa has been working hard to raise money for musicians affected by the crisis, by creating the Fueling Musicians program. The initiative is an emergency relief plan designed to support musicians by providing immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,500 to help them stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, they've raised over $475,000 and distributed money to over 300 artists. Fueling Musicians has been honored with the illustrious "Keeping The Blues Alive" award from the Blues Foundation.

