Quantum® Announces Availability of MyQuantum(SM) Service Delivery Platform to Enhance Customer Service Experience and Further Expand as-a-Service Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced the availability of the MyQuantum service delivery platform. MyQuantum is a new secure online portal for Quantum customers that provides single sign-on (SSO) access to important resources. Customers can now manage their support cases, search the Quantum knowledge base and documentation, download software, and monitor their Quantum assets using Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) AIOps software – all from a single-entry point.

For organizations managing data across multiple data centers, both on-premise and in a hybrid- or multi-cloud model, the MyQuantum Service Delivery Platform streamlines support and monitoring of Quantum assets regardless of where they are deployed. MyQuantum is the most recent enhancement to Quantum's expanded services portfolio as the company continues its transformation to a software and as-a-Service company and business model.

Capabilities of the MyQuantum Service Delivery Platform Include:

Single sign-on access to post-sales customer-facing assets and software

Ability to open and manage support cases

Single-pane-of-glass access to commonly used support applications such as product registration, software and firmware downloads, the interactive documentation center and more

Cloud-Based Analytics software to proactively monitor and optimize Quantum assets, identify problem areas, and reduce downtime from an intuitive dashboard

Online knowledge base to search for common questions and best practices

Quantum will continue to enhance MyQuantum functionality going forward, expanding SSO to more applications, providing additional options for customer engagement and role-based access, and adding account management functionality such as support and subscription renewals and order history tracking.

Introduction of MyQuantum is Part of Expanding Global Support and Services Offerings

MyQuantum is the latest in a series of new offerings within Quantum's Support and Services portfolio, which has a broad range of services to help customers design, install, use, protect, and optimize their Quantum products. Quantum recently introduced new service offerings including Customer Success Manager (CSM) and Dedicated Support Engineer (DSE) services to provide premium, dedicated resource support for large customers.

"The introduction of the MyQuantum service delivery platform is a key step toward providing more value-add services to our customers, as well as improving the overall customer experience," says Rick Valentine, Quantum chief customer officer. "The feedback from early-access customers been very positive, and we're excited to make it broadly available to our entire customer base as we continue to expand our as-a-Service offerings."

The MyQuantum service delivery platform is available now to Quantum customers. For more information on Quantum's comprehensive services portfolio, visit www.quantum.com.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

