Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Omar Limon as Regional Vice President, Internal Sales

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Omar Limon has joined the company as regional vice president, internal sales for Trilogy's equity markets group. Limon will be responsible for supporting sales efforts for Trilogy's suite of private and public investment offerings offered through the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) distribution channels.

"Trilogy's extensive real estate investment expertise continues to give rise to new opportunities, and we anticipate Omar will play a pivotal role in furthering the strategic expansion of the firm's sales and distribution efforts," said Matt Leiter, Chief Financial Officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "Omar is a veteran internal sales professional, and we are pleased he has chosen to continue building his career success with us."

Limon has nearly 20 years of experience with alternative investment strategies including private equity, opportunity zones, 1031 exchanges, non-traded REITs and variable annuity products. He seeks to provide exceptional client relationships that help educate financial professionals on the value real estate investments can provide in a diversified portfolio. He has consistently been recognized as a top-performing internal wholesaler in previous roles with Red Oak Capital Group, Shopoff Realty Investments, Griffin Capital Securities, Grubb & Ellis and Pacific Life.

Limon earned his bachelor's in business administration and holds is Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Trilogy Real Estate Group manages and develops properties across the Midwest, the East Coast, and the Southwest, and has sponsored several private investment funds, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and qualified opportunity zone funds. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $4 billion.

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management firm with a focus on multifamily apartments and commercial real estate. Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the Top Property Management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have completed over $4 billion in transaction volume. Trilogy has been tested in multiple real estate cycles and consistently sources and manages attractive real estate investments in major markets around the United States.

