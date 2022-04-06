Eaglebrook Advisors Raises Strategic Capital from Franklin Templeton

Investment will enable Eaglebrook to scale and accelerate product development to meet rapidly increasing market demand and support customer growth

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. ("Eaglebrook"), the largest crypto separately managed account ("SMA") platform, announced today the closing of a strategic investment from Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. This investment by Franklin Templeton is in addition to the total $22M capital raised before this, which also includes the $20M Series A funding round announced earlier this year, led by Castle Island Ventures and Brewer Lane Ventures, along with additional investors in the round.

The financing will enable Eaglebrook to accelerate technology and product development to serve financial advisors and the wealth management industry in response to market demand, as well as continue to provide best in class service for its fast-growing digital asset SMA platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Franklin Templeton to bring digital asset SMAs to the advisor channel and believe this will help accelerate the adoption of digital asset SMAs and Eaglebrook's platform as the solution for financial advisors investing in the digital asset market," said Christopher King, CEO and Founder of Eaglebrook Advisors. "This partnership signals that the acceleration and adoption of digital assets among the broader wealth management industry uniquely positions Eaglebrook as the partner of choice for wealth management firms and their clients."

Eaglebrook's SMA platform allows financial advisors to seamlessly allocate to professionally managed digital asset investment strategies. Digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company, a qualified custodian. Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform is fully integrated with the major portfolio management and reporting systems used by RIAs and independent advisors. The firm's solution allows advisors to model, onboard, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem. Eaglebrook also provides advisor training and education on digital assets, performance reporting to third-party platforms, and executes tax-loss harvesting for end investor clients.

"We are excited about this partnership and our shared vision for the future of advised solutions in the digital asset class," said Roger Paradiso, Head of Product Solutions at Franklin Templeton. "We look forward to bringing these innovative solutions to our partner firms, advisors and clients."

Since the company was founded in 2019, Eaglebrook's digital asset SMA platform has grown to serve more than 60 RIAs and 500 financial advisors across the United States. Key partnerships include Mariner Wealth Advisors, Dynasty Financial Partners, and Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, among others.

About Eaglebrook Advisors

Eaglebrook Advisors, Inc. is a SEC-registered investment adviser that operates the largest SMA Platform in the crypto market. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com .

Media Contacts

