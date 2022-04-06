Inception Fertility Announces Inaugural Patient Experience Awards

Team members across the global fertility leader's ecosystem recognized for their commitment to enhancing the patient experience through compassionate care

HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, announces the winners of its inaugural Patient Experience Awards, including the CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award, Inception Patient Experience Leader Award and the Practice Winner for the Gold Standard in Patient Experience Award.

Presented at the 2022 Inception Physician Summit, these honors highlight the achievements of those within the Inception network who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure aspiring parents experience the highest level of care and compassion throughout their fertility journeys. These awards also reiterate Inception's commitment to a positive patient experience, which includes transparency, empathy and providing an individualized approach to fertility care.

"Inception Fertility understands that becoming parents is something our patients are working hard towards and by making their experience as much a priority as helping them become pregnant, we can do our part to reduce the stress and anxiety that can sometimes come with fertility care," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are excited to honor these winners who have set an example for us as a company to achieve our own patient experience goals."

Leslie Kelly, Team Lead Cryo Fertility Specialist for Inception, was presented with the CEO's Patient Experience Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes an individual with dedication and commitment to providing excellent patient experience in every interaction. Kelly was nominated for this award by her peers for her positive demeanor, jovial spirit, and compassionate approach towards each patient. She is also known for recognizing the work of her team and lifting the culture of the organization, which has a positive impact and inspires her colleagues to put forth their best patient experience efforts.

Marris Baskin, RN, an employee within a practice that is part of Inception's clinical network, was awarded the Inception Patient Experience Leader Award for her empathetic approach and exceptional communication between her patients and among her colleagues. Baskin has been revered for her bedside manner, personal touch to care and endearing approach to each patient. New members to the practice location train under Baskin for not only her clinical expertise but to also learn first-hand how to support patients through the emotional IVF journey.

Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (AFCC), another practice that is part of Inception's clinical network, was honored with the Practice Winner for the Gold Standard in Patient Experience for its welcoming of new processes to improve the patient experience and demonstrating collaborative team work to find creative solutions for patient care. Patients of AFCC have also been vocal about they've felt supported throughout their treatment plan by AFCC physicians and care teams.

The Patient Experience Awards ceremony was sponsored by CooperSurgical, a medical devices company committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families. The inaugural awards ceremony is an extension of Inception's promise to make 2022 the Year of the Patient Experience.

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

