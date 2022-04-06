IntroLend™ Utah Transforms the Real Estate Agent Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Associates Utah is transforming the real estate agent experience by embedding the IntroLend mortgage platform inside their brokerage offices. IntroLend is the game-changing broker- and agent-owned digital mortgage marketplace that lets agent-investors share in loan origination services fees through quarterly Chapter profits.

"We formed an IntroLend Chapter first and foremost for our clients," said Ron Snow, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Associates Utah. "We believe providing them with choice on rate and term, and who they will have their mortgage with, gives them the best of the mortgage industry. They welcome shopping for a home and mortgage under one trusted roof," he added. "At the same time, our agents enjoy a superior lending platform that provides an equity opportunity in their mortgage company."

The RESPA-compliant IntroLend model and platform is installed inside successful real estate brokerages, such as RE/MAX Associates Utah. It allows agents to quickly launch and easily track their client's mortgage journey while providing a competitive bidding process from both wholesale and retail lenders. IntroLend's advanced platform features a sleek yet simple online application and personalized service from licensed loan originators called Finance Managers. The platform drives revenue to the IntroLend Chapter, which passes through to its investors as quarterly profit distributions.

"IntroLend has finally created a RESPA-compliant revenue stream for agents. It's a win-win because clients receive white-glove service, quick approvals, and have their loans shopped, while at the end of the day, agent-investors like myself get to share in Chapter profits driven by mortgage origination services fees," said Rodger Jessop, RE/MAX Associates Utah real estate agent.

Snow, who oversees four RE/MAX Associates offices in the Beehive State, formed their IntroLend Chapter more than two years ago. "Our agent-investors share in quarterly profits," he affirmed, "and let me tell you, there's nothing better for an agent than the ability to earn these quarterly dividends. They're doing something they've always practiced – showing concern for their client's best mortgage outcome. But agents can now earn from this activity through IntroLend's unique, RESPA-compliant structure."

About IntroLend™

IntroLend, powered by Avenu Technologies, Inc., is a broker-owned digital lending platform that connects the entire mortgage ecosystem — including borrower, agent, loan officer, wholesale and retail lenders — on a seamless, technologically advanced platform.

