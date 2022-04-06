Jaanuu Hires Nike Veteran to Lead Creative Vision

Medical Apparel Brand Taps Damion Triplett As Executive Creative Director

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading direct-to-consumer medical apparel brand Jaanuu announced today it has hired Damion Triplett as Executive Creative Director. Triplett is a 17-year veteran in Global Brand Marketing at Nike, and will lead Jaanuu's overall creative vision across all consumer touchpoints. This appointment comes on the heels of Jaanuu's recent $75M Series B investment by global investment firm, Eurazeo, which closed at the beginning of the year.

Jaanuu outlined supporting brand marketing investments and building brand awareness as a key output for the fresh infusion of capital, with Triplett's appointment being the first senior role to come to fruition. As the company prepares to expand its footprint across the globe, Triplett will be responsible for leading the creative vision across the brand's multi-channels, CRM, performance marketing and web presence. He will also be responsible for seasonal and evergreen photography, editorial, corporate identity and brand standards, along with visual and content style guides.

Triplett joins Jaanuu after nearly two decades at Nike where he served in a variety of creative roles, including most recently as North America Creative Director, overseeing a multi-functional studio that consisted of brand narrative, retail design, brand design and experiences. Prior to that, Triplett led the creative efforts of all global performance categories, pop-ups, in-store and athlete activations, including iconic athlete moments for Serena Williams and Tiger Woods. Ahead of this role, he led the global creative vision for Nike SB and the Jordan brand. Triplett began his career at advertising agency powerhouse Weiden + Kennedy.

"I have so much respect for healthcare professionals and for this industry as a whole. They face so many challenges on a daily basis and I know from deep personal experience just how much they can help people's lives. The chance to build and shape Jaanuu's brand to support medical professionals was an opportunity I couldn't let pass. I'm so excited for the myriad opportunities that lay ahead," said Triplett.

Co-founded in 2013 by Los Angeles-based-pediatrician Dr. Neela Sethi Young and her brother, former private equity investor Shaan Sethi, Jaanuu is a physician-founded brand that puts the well-being of healthcare professionals at the core of everything it does. Through science-backed data, proprietary technologies and antimicrobial-finished fabrics, Jaanuu creates apparel that sits at the intersection of cutting-edge function and style that empowers healthcare professionals to look and perform their best.

"The addition of a creative visionary and leader like Damion will infuse the energy we are seeking at this stage in our growth," said Jaanuu Chief Marketing Officer, Dan Alder. "Damion brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his years at Nike in brand building, creative vision and implementing consumer-focused ideas and strategies. He is an integral addition to our leadership team and I'm excited for his partnership." Alder also hails from an impressive 18 year career at Nike, and joined Jaanuu in 2021.

Jaanuu is a physician-led brand that designs innovative healthcare apparel to fuel the body and nourish the mind by incorporating sport, style and empowerment. Co-founded in 2013 by Dr. Neela Sethi Young and her brother and former private equity investor Shaan Sethi, the mission of Jaanuu is centered around achieving greatness in life, or "Jaan" in Hindi, through a mind-body connection. With a practicing Pediatrician at the helm, Jaanuu is deeply in tune with the challenging journey of a healthcare professional. Through science backed data, proprietary technologies and antimicrobial-finished fabrics, Jaanuu creates apparel and accessories that empower healthcare professionals to look and feel their best. For more information, visit www.jaanuu.com, and follow Jaanuu on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @JaanuuByDrNeela.

