MGA Entertainment Partners With Gamefam and WildBrain Spark for Landmark L.O.L. Surprise!™ Roblox Integration

L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls Reign in "Twilight Daycare"
CHATSWORTH, Calif. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, L.O.L. Surprise!™, in collaboration with leading professional Roblox developer, Gamefam, and award-winning digital media company, WildBrain Spark, launched phase two of its six week campaign in the popular "Twilight Daycare" game in Roblox. The campaign first kicked off in March and garnered over 85 million global engagements in the first 10 days. Fans were tasked with completing interactive challenges presented by the newest L.O.L. Surprise!™ dolls that hit shelves this month.
"We are thrilled to partner with one of the best developers of Roblox games, Gamefam, on this innovative partnership. With the addition of WildBrain Spark, we have been able to bring L.O.L. Surprise! to the virtual world in a groundbreaking and engaging way," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment.
About MGA Entertainment
MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.
About Gamefam
Gamefam is the leading professional publisher and developer of games on metaverse platforms like Roblox, Minecraft and more with experiences that average 27MM+ gameplay sessions per day. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 750 million monthly visits comprising 83 million hours of engagement across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include All Star Tower Defense, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Car Dealership Tycoon, RoBeats!, Gym Tycoon, Hot Wheels Open World and Eating Simulator. The Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com.
About WildBrain Spark
WildBrain Spark is an award-winning digital media company and one of the world's most popular premium kids' and family networks on AVOD. We offer a highly curated, brand-safe environment, where kids and families can enjoy broadcast-quality content, including Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Peanuts, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Yo Gabba!, Degrassi, Fireman Sam, Spookiz, Polly Pocket and more. With more than 245 million subscribers on YouTube and YouTube Kids, we have over 220,000 videos under management, across more than 800 kids' channels. Our network generates billions of views per month and reaches 1-in-3 kids globally on YouTube every 90 days. WildBrain Spark provides a full service for IP owners looking to connect with global audiences through our expertise in the creation of original content, YouTube channel management and consumer-products synergies. Our advertising sales team provides brands and agencies access to our reserved network and bespoke ad solutions. Based in London, New York and Los Angeles, WildBrain Spark is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Visit us at wildbrain-spark.com.
