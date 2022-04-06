Titan America Announces Significant Investment in Norfolk Import Terminal to Meet Burgeoning Demand

NORFOLK, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America announced today the construction of a new 70,000-ton dome at its existing Roanoke Cement Company import terminal located in Chesapeake, VA. This investment will strategically position the company to meet growing demand for its products in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The approximately $37 million investment in its Chesapeake terminal will add to the existing 35,000 ton bulk storage at the site, expand truck and rail capabilities, and allow Titan America to continue expanding its offerings of low carbon cements. In addition, the improved terminal will have the capability to import and distribute raw materials such as fly ash, slag, and aggregates that are in demand throughout the market.

This new investment in Titan's Virginia terminal comes on the heels of a similar investment in a 70,000 ton dome currently under construction at Titan's import terminal in Tampa, Florida.

"The major expansion and modernization of these two marine terminals is another important step toward meeting fast-growing demand for our products and services in critical infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects in our communities," said Bill Zarkalis, President & CEO of Titan America. "These projects, along with our continued investments in low-carbon cement production capacity expansion and end-to-end digitalization of our plants, signify our commitment to meet evolving societal and consumer expectations in a world that is shaped by the need for climate change mitigation in a digitalized economy."

Several regional megatrends are strengthening across Titan's served markets in the Mid-Atlantic region, spanning from Washington, D.C. to South Carolina. Climate change resilience, population growth supported by new and rebuilt infrastructure, and substantial investments in defense and digital technologies, are all positive indicators of what lies ahead. "The timing of our investments is well-aligned to support these major economic drivers and enables us to further demonstrate our commitment to being the preferred supplier for sustainable growth through lower carbon products for our customers," said Kevin Baird, President of Titan America's Mid-Atlantic Business Unit.

Over the past 5 years, Titan America has been steadily modernizing and expanding its logistics infrastructure, storage facilities, land terminals, and the privately owned import terminal in Chesapeake, VA to create an unparalleled integrated logistics network – by ship, truck, and rail. In conjunction with converting to an innovative multi-product storage and loadout facility, the Chesapeake investment will more than triple the amount of rail running through the terminal and will include multiple truck & rail loadouts on site, boosting Titan's capabilities and quality of service to its customers.

"In this era of high demand for our construction materials, particularly for our lower carbon products, the expanded logistics capacity at our import terminal and our rail network will ensure we continue to serve our customers reliably and with the sustainable green solutions that will reduce the carbon footprint for construction," said Don Ingrassano, Senior Vice President of Sales at Titan America.

The dome and associated expansion projects are slated for completion in 2023.

About Titan America LLC

Titan America LLC (http://www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titancement.com.

