New IMG Press Kit: Sustainable Economy in Saxony-Anhalt

The Californian company Intel wants to build two state-of-the-art semiconductor plants in Magdeburg – the first on the European continent for this American corporation. The investment volume is 17 billion euros. Construction is planned to start in the first half of 2023. Production should commence in 2027. Furthermore, the company is committed to the very highest sustainability standards. For example, the corporation wants to supply its production facilities around the world with 100% green energy, and to stop disposing of waste at landfill sites.

Bioeconomy in Saxony-Anhalt: Research on sustainably obtained ingredients from algae. (PRNewswire)

Ice cream manufacturer Florida-Eis in Berlin plans to build Germany's first carbon neutral ice cream factory in Schönebeck on the outskirts of Magdeburg, creating 250 jobs. The company is a firm believer in photovoltaic and solar thermal technology, recovery systems from refrigeration technology and maximum savings; it also uses efficient deep-freezing and refrains from using pumps and dosing systems.

These are just two of numerous examples, which show: HERE in Saxony-Anhalt, the thinking is focused on sustainability and saving resources. One thing is certain: the manufacture of products by industry and commerce always uses up environmental resources such as land or raw materials, and it always produces emissions. And the response of businesses in Saxony-Anhalt is unanimous: measures integrated in production must be put in place to prevent or reduce harmful emissions. That's why the development and marketing of innovative, more environmentally friendly technology is a key aspect of their work.

In Saxony-Anhalt, their ideas can fall on fertile ground: the region is committed to ecological and socially sustainable development and offers solutions that are simultaneously economically successful, socially justifiable, and make environmental sense. Institutes, associations, universities and companies are also forging ahead with innovations that focus on clean technologies and are changing the entire value chain for the long term.

A comprehensive strategic paper geared toward the year 2030 sets out planned long-term measures for achieving the cross-sector Saxony-Anhalt Sustainability Targets. The Saxony-Anhalt Sustainability Strategy has been adapted in line with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

