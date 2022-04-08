Local Listings
Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY unveils character settings ahead of launch

Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago

TAIPEI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon launched on the App Store and Google Play, and the pre-register campaign is now ongoing. Sin is an anime manga IP from Hobby Japan released in 2012 and licensed to USERJOY to develop as a mobile RPG later on.

The main characters in this piece are created by the famous Japanese artist Niθ^ as the Seven Mortal Sins, the Seven Heavenly Virtues, and the Sin of Heresy.

- Seven Mortal Sins

From the left to the right:

  • Lucifer
    The Lord of Pride.
    The current leader of the Seven Mortal Sins.
  • Satan
    The Lord of Wrath.
    A strong warrior with a feisty character.
    The guardian of the gate to hell.
  • Leviathan
    The Lord of Envy.
    Has a secret crush on Lucifer as well as a strong obsession with her.
  • Belphegor
    The Lord of Sloth.
    Doesn't care about anything that's annoying in her head.
  • Beelzebub
    The Lord of Gluttony.
    She's worshipped in the human world as the "Queen of Gluttony".
  • Mammon
    The Lord of Greed.
    To pay off her husband's debt and raise over 500 thousand children.
  • Asmodeus
    The Lord of Lust.
    She's one of the Lords with a better common sense comparing to the others.

- Seven Heavenly Virtues

From the left to the right:

  • Michael
    The Archangel of Faith.
    Has a strong sense of righteousness and absolute loyalty to god.
  • Gabriel
    The Angel of Chastity.
    Has a very conservative personality, some even called her the discipline chief of the angels.
  • Metatron
    The Angel of Charity.
    Being naive and all, she would try everything she could to complete when she's given an unreasonable request.
  • Raphael
    The Angel of Temperance.
    Her duty is to teach other angels about the knowledge of the human world.
  • Sandalphon
    The Angel of Diligence.
    She works hard and never complains and would sacrifice herself if that solves a problem
  • Sariel
    The Angel of Kindness.
    Being assigned the duty of watching mortals and keeping them from committing crimes.
  • Uriel
    The Angel of Patience.
    She was commissioned by heaven to spy on Demon Lords' activities.

In the game, over 50 original characters were created by Japan well-known artists which the anime does not have, such as Katsudansou, Izumi Mahiru, Nakano Tomokazu, Irohara, Tou Masu, Sumeragi Kohaku, Pop Kyun, Super Zombie, Satou Kuuki, Asa Nagi, etc.

These characters are called awakers, it is said that they were souls related to the previous life. Their soul becomes unstable due to a deep and long sleep time, they also lost most of the memories of their previous lives because of it. These souls turned into awakers when they obtain a body and became a new force that could obstruct the battle between the demons and angels.

For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our pre-register site.

  • Game info

Name: Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY
Enabled device: Android/iOS
Genre: Demon Worship Project RPG
Operate: UserJoy Technology
Develop: UserJoy Technology
Charges: Free (In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY official site
https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site
https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter
https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Please put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-unveils-character-settings-ahead-of-launch-301520721.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

