Ampere Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere® Computing announced that it has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a proposed initial public offering of common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Ampere expects to complete the public offering following the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Ampere Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ampere) (PRNewsfoto/Ampere)(PRNewswire)

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

