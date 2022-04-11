eDreams ODIGEO achieves a new all-time single-day sales record

- The Company reached record daily bookings during the third edition of its 'Prime Days' campaign, marking the biggest single-day sales ever recorded in the business' 22-year history.

- Participating airlines saw on average a two-fold increase in their booking volumes compared to the previous week.

BARCELONA, Spain, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, Europe's largest online travel company and the largest in flights globally, excluding China, today announced that it has hit a new all-time single day sales record during its latest 'Prime Days' campaign.

After breaking a sales record in the second edition of the 'Prime Days', held in October 2021, the Company has achieved a new milestone by reaching its highest ever daily trading during the latest 3-day Prime campaign, between 5th and 8th April.

During this period, Prime members enjoyed special discounts of up to -60% on flights and participating partner airlines benefited from strong market share growth, achieving on average a two-fold increase in their booking volumes compared to the previous week. Members also enjoyed an additional -25% discount on accommodation on top of the usual reduction of up to -50% normally offered to Prime subscribers and up to -40% in car hire.

eDreams ODIGEO Prime, the first and leading subscription programme in the travel industry, surpassed 2.4 million members at the end of February after growing 182% in just one year. Based on the ongoing success of Prime, the Company is targetting 7.25 million subscribers by 2025.

Since it first launched in 2017, the eDreams Prime service has consistently grown exponentially as consumers increasingly value the convenience, personalisation, premium customer service and flexibility that the subscription model in travel brings to them.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are thrilled with the continuing success of Prime as the world's leading travel subscription programme. The record-breaking sales achieved in our last Prime Days, combined with the continuous and exponential growth of our Prime subscriber base, demonstrates its compelling offer and appeal to consumers. We are transforming the travel booking experience with a unique customer proposition that offers the highest levels of convenience, personalisation, flexibility and choice to travellers worldwide. With Prime, we build long-lasting relationships with our customers and solve all of their travel needs throughout their journey, all while making them save time and money. Our continuing aim is to further revolutionise our industry with Prime and deliver an even better product for our 2.4 million subscribers and those who will subscribe in the future."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 45 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 660 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 2.4 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

View original content:

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO