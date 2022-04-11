Englewood Health Opens Urgent Care Center in Fair Lawn with Extended Weekday and Weekend Hours

New Facility is One of Four Englewood Health Urgent Care Centers Located Across Northern NJ

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has opened an urgent care center in Fair Lawn, located at 22-18 Broadway. Englewood Health Urgent Care at Fair Lawn provides adult and pediatric urgent and non-urgent medical care seven days a week, with extended weekday and weekend hours available.

The new facility is one of four Englewood Health urgent care centers where patients with minor injuries and illnesses can conveniently access diagnostic services and treatment with no appointment needed, as well as referrals to other Englewood Health specialists.

"With locations across northern New Jersey, our urgent care centers round out Englewood Health's capacity to care for our communities," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "We offer physician office visits, emergency medicine, hospital care, and urgent care."

He adds, "With the addition of our urgent care location in Fair Lawn, we strengthen our ability to provide quality care for every member of the family, at every stage of life."

At Englewood Health Urgent Care at Fair Lawn, healthcare providers care for patients with non-emergent illnesses and injuries; pre-employment, school, and camp physicals; lab tests; and X-rays.

"We are committed to ensuring that our patients have access to quality urgent care in their local communities," said Stephen Brunnquell, MD, president of the Englewood Health Physician Network. "In addition to benefitting our patients, urgent care is an important resource for physicians, who can direct their patients to urgent care when health services are needed outside of normal practice hours."

He adds, "Urgent care does not replace your regular physician appointments. It fits in, when needed, as one part of an accessible, convenient, and comprehensive network of medical care options."

Urgent Care in Fair Lawn is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Englewood Health accepts most insurance plans. The latest information is posted at englewoodhealth.org/urgent.

Patients can also call Englewood Health Urgent Care at 201-222-1234 with questions.

In addition to Urgent Care at Fair Lawn, Englewood Health has urgent care facilities in Cresskill, Englewood, and Jersey City. Walk-in appointments for primary care needs are also available at Englewood Health Physician Network Primary Care of Cliffside Park.

About Englewood Health

Englewood Health is one of New Jersey's leading hospitals and healthcare networks. Composed of Englewood Hospital, the Englewood Health Physician Network, and the Englewood Health Foundation, the health system delivers nationally recognized care in a community setting to residents of northern New Jersey, New York, and beyond. The hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. Englewood Hospital holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' and is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program® in 2021. Areas of clinical excellence include cardiac surgery and cardiac care, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, vascular surgery, and women's health, as well as bloodless medicine and surgery. Englewood Health is an affiliate of Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital offers an internal medicine residency program affiliated with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, as well as a vascular surgery fellowship, pharmacy residency program, podiatry residency program, and a radiography training program. Englewood also serves as a training site for surgery, pathology, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, critical care medicine, and other medical and surgical subspecialties. Englewood Health is continually expanding services and enhancing access through the Englewood Health Physician Network, a coordinated network of more than 500 office-based and hospital-based providers at more than 100 locations in six counties in New Jersey and New York. Through the main acute-care facility, physician network, hospital outpatient departments offering imaging services in local communities, and a variety of community health and wellness programs, Englewood Health delivers a healthcare experience that puts patients at the center. For additional information, visit www.englewoodhealth.org

CONTACT: Office of Communications, 201-894-3499, communications@ehmchealth.org

