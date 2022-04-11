InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Open a Screen Door (LBT-144)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to open a screen door or storm door even when your hands are full," said an inventor, from Easton, Pa., "so I invented the MAGIC SCREEN DOOR/STORM DOOR OPENER. My design enables you to open a screen door without fumbling with the original latch hardware. I have been using mine successfully for over 20 years!"

The invention provides an easier way to open a residential screen door. In doing so, it eliminates the need to operate the small latch on the original door. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a functional design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

