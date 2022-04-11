InventHelp Inventor Develops New Mobile Entertainment Device (LGI-2868)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable device that would enhance the experience of listening to music, watching movies/videos and playing games," said an inventor, from Laurinburg, N.C., "so I invented the M T M (MORE THAN MUSIC). My design can be used to provide entertainment anywhere in the home or on-the-go."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative new mobile entertainment device. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a smartphone or tablet computer. As a result, it enables the user to watch movies, take photographs, listen to music and play games and it enhances audio quality. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population.

