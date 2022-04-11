Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time. Speaking at this event from Northstar will be the following:

Aidan Mills , President & CEO, Director

Gord Johnson, Co-Founder, Director, President of Empower

Kellie Johnston , Chief Sustainability Officer

The 2022 ARMA meetings are being held in person in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 25-28, 2022, and will also be made available virtually for those who are unable to attend in person.

About ARMA

The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA) is a trade association representing North America's asphalt roofing manufacturing companies and their raw material suppliers. The association includes the majority of North American manufacturers of asphalt shingles and asphalt low slope roof membrane systems. Information that ARMA gathers on modern asphalt roofing materials and practices is provided to building and code officials, as well as regulatory agencies and allied trade groups. Committed to advances in the asphalt roofing industry, ARMA is proud of the role it plays in promoting asphalt roofing to those in the building industry and to the public.

For more information about ARMA and the 2022 Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series, visit www.asphaltroofing.org.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

