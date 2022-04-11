Oway Launches Biodynamic and 99% Plastic-Free Haircare Line in the United States

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oway, the world's first brand in the professional cosmetics industry to reach 99% plastic-free packaging, officially launches in the United States. With the use of certified biodynamic and organic raw materials, obtained by ensuring maximum transparency throughout the supply chain, from the field to the formulations, Oway guarantees pure plant ingredients and extracts in all its treatments respecting biodiversity. The company works with a network of certified Italian partners and with biodynamic and organic farmers who grow according to rigid agricultural and eco-friendly standards.

Founded in 1948 with over 70 years of experience, Oway believes in a formulation based on the balance of ingredients that add value, properties, and effectiveness to the product without the use of aggressive substances. Oway is a portmanteau of the Organic Way, an expression that combines biology (Organic) with lifestyle (Way).

Coining the term agricosmetica®, Oway's manifesto supports their commitment to growing zero-mile plants, flowers, and medicinal and aromatic shrubs on their Ortofficina estate, which rests on the hills of Bologna, in Italy. Established in 2010, the commercial farm grows its herbs and plants in the most earth‑friendly way, distilling them directly and then using them in products. Oway is not just a brand, but a set of values, a healthy and ecological lifestyle.

Sustainability

Sustainability is embraced not only in Oway's production processes and packaging choices but actively involves the company's entire routine, manifesting itself in everyday life, through small but important green habits. Oway was the first Italian brand in the professional sector to have chosen to replace plastic in favor of glass and aluminum for all bottles and jars. By eliminating unnecessary packaging in 2013 and working exclusively with eco-sustainable materials, Oway has reduced its environmental footprint significantly while still providing high-quality products.

"Glass can preserve and protect the integrity of the formulas' botanical extracts, shielding them from UV rays and protecting them from bacteria. Committed to becoming completely plastic-free in the near future, we are so excited to officially launch in the United States, bringing pure and infinitely recyclable products and packaging to both salons and consumers," said Sharon Nykaza, General Manager of Oway United States.

From ideation and conception to hand-crafting and harvesting the materials needed, Oway creates all of its products in-house. In 2017 Oway decided to open Artigiano, a wood workshop and a manufacturing laboratory where ecological solutions, tools and furnishings for beauty salons are made according to the principles of circular design.

Salons

Oway creates exclusive rituals in the salon to be continued at home through extremely effective multisensory treatments. Salon partners differentiate themselves through the use of natural and exclusive products and treatments, choosing to work in an environment that is 99% plastic-free and putting in place true, sustainable practices by using safe, hygienic, and protective containers such as glass and aluminum.

Oway carries the first permanent agricosmetic hair coloring treatment with more than 35% biodynamic and organic sage macerate. Compared to other professional treatments, Oway guarantees comfort and gentleness for both hairstylists and their guests, providing dermatologically nickel-tested formulas made with up to 97% biodegradable ingredients.

Following its launch in the United States, Oway USA is looking for salon partners to adopt their sustainable values, providing exclusive treatments and multisensory experiences as an official Oway salon. Find more information on becoming an Oway salon here .

About Oway:

Oway is a brand of organic and biodynamic agricosmetics for hair, skin, and body, manufactured in Bologna, Italy, and adopted in salons and spas all over the world. In 2013, Oway converted all containers into glass bottles and aluminum tubes, the first to do so in the professional beauty industry. They believe that real beauty is plastic-free, organic is more than a word or a certification on the label, and a circular lifestyle is the only way to preserve and protect our environment's future. Holding true to these core principles, Oway only produces ultra-concentrated formulas with a very high percentage of plant-based and biodegradable ingredients, using biodynamic practices and upholding their carbon-neutral promise. All of their formulas are Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Biodynamic, Organic, and Fair-Trade, without sacrificing fashion-forward, high-quality results.

