RIVA Solutions Awarded $2b Prime Contract with USPTO BOSS

MCLEAN, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVA Solutions, Inc., announced today a new prime IDIQ contract award valued at $2,000,000,000 over ten years for the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), headquartered in Alexandria, VA. RIVA is one of three small businesses, and five overall businesses awarded this contract after a long protest period. RIVA will oversee the modernization of solutions and IT programs at USPTO to optimize trademark and TTAB operations.

RIVA began supporting USPTO 12 years ago upon company inception and currently has a large footprint of employees supporting four major offices. As a prime contractor, RIVA looks forward to supporting USPTO OCIO vision which aims to provide stabilization of infrastructure and systems through modernization and establish New Ways of Work (NWOW) by embracing agile principles and practices to enable faster time-to-delivery. RIVA strives to continue to foster the reputation of a reliable, high tech, trusted partner of USPTO through superior execution, and customer-focused technology solutions.

The USPTO BOSS contract is intended to help USPTO OCIO move from project-based toward product-based delivery which empowers the business owners to own the features and business value each product provides. RIVA looks forward to leveraging our innovative frameworks, DevSecOps strategy, and proprietary technology solution OpenCloudCX, in conjunction with our partnership with Functionize to help USPTO OCIO achieve their vision for the future.

Raj DasGupta, CTO was quoted, "We are extremely grateful for the degree of trust placed in us by the USPTO. We look forward to aiding the USPTO in its mission to create an agile fully electronic end-to-end system. The entire RIVA team is prepared to take full advantage of this opportunity to showcase our expertise in cybersecurity, DevSecOps, AI, ML, and cloud technologies."

About RIVA Solutions, Inc.

Results. Innovation. Values. Accountability. That's RIVA, on a mission to power solutions for better government. RIVA Solutions Inc. is an IT-service provider for the Federal government experiencing explosive growth since our inception in 2009. We specialize in Digital Transformation of the public sector providing best in class solutions and products in DevSecOps, Data and Analytics, Cloud, and Cybersecurity.

This does not constitute or imply any endorsement of this company by the Federal Government.

