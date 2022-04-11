SVN Auction Services to open bidding on redevelopment opportunity in Tallahassee

Liquidated properties suitable for redevelopment into multifamily apartments, condos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Auction Services will hold an online auction for a property that provides prime opportunities for redevelopment in Tallahassee, Fla. Bidding will open April 26 and run through May 3.

SVN Auction Services is holding an online auction for an eight-building complex at 1317 Winewood Blvd in Tallahassee, Florida. (PRNewswire)

The structures and amenities are already there, just waiting for someone to transform them into money-making investments

The eight-building complex is at 1317 Winewood Blvd., part of a corporate liquidation. Constructed in the 1970s for office space, the buildings will all be auctioned together, with the opening bid starting at $2.0 million. They sit on 21.93 total acres of wooded property overlooking a small lake.

"This is a scenic spot with some tremendous potential," said Louis B. Fisher, III, CAI, National Director of SVN Auction Services. "The structures and amenities are already there, just waiting for someone to come in and transform them into money-making investments."

SVN Auction Services is cooperating with local SVN | Southland Commercial in the offering.

"We expect to attract bidders interested in developing the property into some form of multifamily vertical product type," said David E. Gilmore , CCIM, Managing Director of SVN Auction Services. "It's an ideal opportunity for redevelopment and a great location."

Situated off Apalachee Parkway with frontage on Blairstone Road, the Winewood Office Park is only about three miles from the State Capitol and Florida State University. It also has convenient proximity to the Governor's Square shopping area.

Contacts

Louis B. Fisher III CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 954-931-0592 / fisherL@svn.com

Ken Zeszutko, Z Corp. PR / 321-213-1818 / kenz@zcorppr.com

