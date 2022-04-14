Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2022.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $14.06 million compared to sales of $10.46 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Income from operations was $696,740 compared to a loss of ($63,162) for the quarter ended February 28, 2021. Net income was $269,820, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of ($53,164), or ($0.02) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2022, sales totaled $27.0 million compared to sales of $20.8 million for the six months ended February 28, 2021. Income from operations was $229,559 compared to income of $560,621 for the six months ending in February 28, 2021. Net loss was ($121,322), or ($0.03) per share, compared to net income of $435,363, or $0.12 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2021

Net income in both the current quarter and six month periods was negatively affected by the accrual of $300,000 to settle a legal claim in California regarding the environmental labeling and marketing of the Company's dog waste bags.

"We are pleased with the sales increases for both the quarter and six months, which continues to reflect the strong demand for our products" said CEO Chad Summers. "We feel well positioned to navigate the rising raw material and shipping costs and continuing worldwide logistic disruptions. Entering the third quarter, we have more months of inventory on hand of our most strategically important products compared to prior years. Our decision to optimize our inventory on hand mitigates the risk of not having enough goods to fulfill expected orders during our traditionally busy Spring and Summer seasons."

As of February 28, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $0.9 million, and there was $9.5 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable, the Company believes it will begin to repay the amounts borrowed on its line of credit in the third quarter, and it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



February 28, 2022

August 31, 2021











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 899,055

$ 1,184,313 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2021 - $0)

9,137,254



7,086,503 Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2021 -

$250,000)

18,630,148



14,391,365 Prepaid expenses

2,559,893



2,305,820 Prepaid income taxes

258,205



252,958











Total current assets

31,484,555



25,220,959











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,638,238



3,886,543











Intangible assets, net

33,894



30,897











Total assets $ 36,156,687

$ 29,138,399











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 1,660,664

$ 1,349,677 Bank indebtedness

9,500,000



3,000,000 Accrued liabilities

2,078,436



1,798,088











Total current liabilities

13,239,100



6,147,765











Deferred tax liability

125,834



116,945











Total liabilities

13,364,934



6,264,710











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,492,842 common shares (August 31, 2021 –3,489,161)

824,039



823,171 Additional paid-in capital

725,729



687,211 Retained earnings

21,241,985



21,363,307











Total stockholders' equity

22,791,753



22,873,689











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,156,687

$ 29,138,399

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)





Three Month Periods at the end of February

Six Month Periods at the end of February

2022 2021

2022 2021



















SALES $ 14,060,751 $ 10,460,355

$ 26,978,475 $ 20,776,639



















COST OF SALES

10,636,524

7,848,779



21,089,386

15,202,164



















GROSS PROFIT

3,424,227

2,611,576



5,889,089

5,574,475



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

684,116

895,974



1,672,403

1,590,603 Depreciation and amortization

84,071

55,290



153,709

105,818 Wages and employee benefits

1,959,300

1,723,474



3,833,418

3,317,433



2,727,487

2,674,738



5,659,530

5,013,854



















Income (loss) from operations

696,740

(63,162)



229,559

560,621



















OTHER ITEMS

















Other income

2,000

3,000



5,000

6,000 Interest expense

(30,620)

-



(50,896)

- Accrual for legal claim

(300,000)

-



(300,000)







(328,620)

3,000



(345,896)

6,000



















Income (loss) before income taxes

368,120

(60,162)



(116,337)

566,621



















Income tax (expense) recovery

(98,300)

6,998



(4,985)

(131,258)



















Net income (loss) $ 269,820 $ (53,164)

$ (121,322) $ 435,363



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.08 $ (0.02)

$ (0.03) $ 0.12



















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.08 $ (0.02)

$ (0.03) $ 0.12



















Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,492,842

3,486,495



3,491,969

3,483,814 Diluted

3,492,842

3,486,495



3,491,969

3,483,814





















JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Six Month Period at the end of February,

2022

2021











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net (loss) income $ (121,322)

$ 435,363 Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

153,709



105,818 Stock-based compensation expense

39,386



- Deferred income taxes

8,889



(84,080)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(2,050,751)



1,184,865 (Increase) in inventory

(4,238,783)



(837,400) (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(254,073)



(462,085) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

591,335



(424,881) (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(5,247)



(307,433)











Net cash used in operating activities

(5,876,857)



(389,833)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(908,401)



(519,470)











Net cash used in investing activities

(908,401)



(519,470)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from bank indebtedness

6,500,000



-











Net cash provided by financing activities

6,500,000



-











Net decrease in cash

(285,258)



(909,303)











Cash, beginning of period

1,184,313



3,801,037











Cash, end of period $ 899,055

$ 2,891,734

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

