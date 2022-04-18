OpsMx Experts Share Best Practices on Automating, Accelerating, and Securing Continuous Delivery (CD) Pipelines

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx, provider of an Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform, today announced it is hosting or participating in multiple conferences and webinars taking place in April through June 2022. OpsMx will use these events to share unique insights and best practices related to automating, accelerating, and securing Continuous Delivery (CD) pipelines to enhance software delivery to production environments.

OpsMx.com (PRNewsfoto/OpsMx Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The demand to deliver higher quality, more secure software faster is driving a transformation of DevOps processes. This transformation is being further accelerated by the migration to microservices and the Cloud, which significantly increases the volume and frequency of code releases to multi-cloud environments," said Terry Erisman, CMO at OpsMx. "The experts at OpsMx have extensive experience automating Continuous Delivery pipelines by applying DevOps best practices and best-of-breed technology to work through the challenges and eliminate the pain points inherent in the digital transformation of CD pipelines. I encourage anyone looking to simplify, accelerate and better secure their software development processes to attend one of these events."

Webinars

Using DevSecOps for Continuous Compliance and Security Automation – April 19, 2022 – Presented by Gopinath Rebala , CTO of OpsMx, and Ashley Owen , head of product marketing for OpsMx, and moderated by Cody Brown of Techstrong Group, this webinar will discuss how leading companies are automating security and compliance within their continuous delivery pipelines, resulting in faster discovery, detection and remediation of security violations and vulnerabilities. Presented by, CTO of OpsMx, and, head of product marketing for OpsMx, and moderated byof Techstrong Group, this webinar will discuss how leading companies are automating security and compliance within their continuous delivery pipelines, resulting in faster discovery, detection and remediation of security violations and vulnerabilities.

Learn How to Deploy Apps into Kubernetes Using Spinnaker Pipelines – April 21, 2022 – Kiran Godishala , OpsMx Software Engineer and AWS Certified Developer, will outline how Spinnaker can help organizations dramatically simplify the process of running production workloads in Kubernetes. , OpsMx Software Engineer and AWS Certified Developer, will outline how Spinnaker can help organizations dramatically simplify the process of running production workloads in Kubernetes.

Integrating Jenkins and Spinnaker to Gain the Best of Both Worlds – April 28, 2022 – OpsMx Software Engineer Anooptej Thotapalli will explain the benefits of using Jenkins and Spinnaker together to achieve the best of CI and CD for modernizing software delivery processes, as well as a best-practices approach to using the two solutions together. OpsMx Software Engineer Anooptej Thotapalli will explain the benefits of using Jenkins and Spinnaker together to achieve the best of CI and CD for modernizing software delivery processes, as well as a best-practices approach to using the two solutions together.

Conferences

cdCon – June 7, 2022 – Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx, will present a keynote, "Continuous Delivery 2.0 – Intelligent CD for the Complex Enterprise," outlining the changes driving the way leading enterprises approach software delivery and the emerging solutions that are enabling massive improvements in Continuous Delivery. OpsMx will also be on hand throughout the conference as a Platinum sponsor in the exhibit area to showcase its Intelligent Continuous Delivery platform. Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx, will present a keynote, "Continuous Delivery 2.0 – Intelligent CD for the Complex Enterprise," outlining the changes driving the way leading enterprises approach software delivery and the emerging solutions that are enabling massive improvements in Continuous Delivery. OpsMx will also be on hand throughout the conference as a Platinum sponsor in the exhibit area to showcase its Intelligent Continuous Delivery platform.

To learn more about the OpsMx Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform:

About OpsMX

OpsMx helps companies achieve their Digital Transformation goals around modernizing their software delivery processes and moving their systems to the cloud. The OpsMx Intelligent Continuous Delivery Platform provides end-to-end insights and control over the software delivery process through a single pane of glass. The solution dramatically increases the productivity of development, DevOps, and operations personnel by intelligently increasing the velocity and accuracy of releases, enhancing security and compliance for development teams and their workflows, and automating the Continuous Delivery process. Native integration with more than 50 common CI/CD tools – such as Spinnaker, Argo and Jenkins – helps slash time-to-value. The open design allows development teams to continue using the tools they love, while DevOps, security and compliance teams gain the end-to-end visibility, control, and audit capabilities they require. OpsMx is trusted by leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit opsmx.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OpsMx Inc.