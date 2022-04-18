'Wellness Was The Win' For Dr. Gale Gibson Ed.D

~ Higher Education Leader Talks Next Steps And A New Era

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022. Highly accredited educator, Dr. Gale Gibson, announces focus on a new phase of her career after more than five years of litigation with Essex County College, recently concluded on 2/22/22. Dr. Gibson moves forward having amicably resolved her claims against her former employer. She now reaffirms her mission of reimagining higher education systems to bring success through wellness integration in underserved citiesand underrepresented communities.

Dr. Gibson will lean into her long history of work to further mobilizing resources that will increase student retention and graduation by activating more conversations around those resources that engage wellness in both teaching and learning practices. Gibson's 25-year career has demonstrated a strong history of impact on academic offerings, and fundraising efforts at multiple educational institutions in the tri-state area, as well as Florida. Under her leadership, she has secured more than $70M+ in grants and awards, historically increased graduation rates by as much as +10%, and ignited several nationally recognized, and purposed- powered programming including her selection to participate in the planning phase of President Barack Obama's White House Initiative, America's College Promise.

"Throughout this process, what has helped me remain diligent on the course of my mission to improve processes alleviating barriers to academic success, is a better understanding of the power of wellness. It is an underrated element that is instrumental to our successes as humans.My work has enabled me to utilize my platform to assist students in this space,bringing sustainability to their overall development. This has been particularly impactful, notably in communities of color" - Dr. Gale Gibson

The coming months will beget several announcements around strategic partnerships involving Dr. Gibson. She will participate in additional initiatives that advocate the expansion of the understanding and developing both online and hybrid programs that cater to postsecondary opportunities and distance learning integrated with wellness.

