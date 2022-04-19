Babyganics Issues Voluntary Recall of Select Lots of Babyganics® 20oz Chamomile Verbena Bubble Bath Bottles Due to Possible Bacterium Contamination

Consumers should visit babyganicsbubblebathrecall.com to check product status

RACINE, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babyganics is voluntarily recalling two lots of 20-ounce bottles of babyganics® 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath, due to the presence of the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae.

During internal testing related to product shelf life across the Babyganics bubble bath line, it was discovered that two specific lot numbers of this product contained the bacterium. While infants may be more susceptible than adults, Pluralibacter gergoviae does not usually cause healthy individuals to become sick. However, it may pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, such as diaper rash.

The only products affected are babyganics® 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found at the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with a green plastic lid. The products were sold in the last two months only at select retailers in the U.S. Our testing confirmed that no other Babyganics products contained this bacterium.

Babyganics takes pride in its commitment to vigorous consumer safety standards and providing peace of mind for parents, which is why the decision was made to voluntarily recover these bottles from retailers and to proactively reach out to consumers. Consumers with the affected product will be provided a full refund after submitting their product and contact information at babyganicsbubblebathrecall.com. This website will also provide instructions to consumers for how to dispose of the product.

Consumers who have come into contact with the affected product and aren't feeling well should contact their doctor. The Babyganics health and safety team is also available 24/7 at 833-359-6304. Additionally, any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA's MedWatch Program by one of the following methods:

By phone at 888.463.6332

By mail:

MedWatch

The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program

US Food and Drug Administration

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville MD 20857-0001

On the MedWatch Web site at: http://www.fda.gov/medwatch/

