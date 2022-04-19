InventHelp Inventor Develops Energy-Efficient Electrical Power Generator _(NPL-384)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable and convenient energy source that can be used while camping, tailgating or at a construction site," said an inventor, from Fort Myers, Fla., "so I invented the HYBRID GENERATOR. My design can be used to run power tools and equipment, recharge smartphone batteries and even jump-start a car with a dead battery."

The invention provides portable electrical power for use almost anywhere. In doing so, it offers an alternative to always burning gasoline to run a generator. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, construction companies, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be adapted for consumer and commercial applications.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-384, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

