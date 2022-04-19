Premiere: Jeb Carty's Debut Single "Lifeline"

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pop r&b artist unveils his emotionally rich single with a relatable music video.

Showcasing an emotionally heart felt track, Jeb Carty has debuted his single Lifeline. The catchy track is fused with vibey synths and lyrics that bring us back to a time when we met someone who entirely captivates us.

Fusing catchy melodies and a profound instrumental. Lifeline screams chill modern pop with deep expressive tones and melodies that result in a vibe that many have dubbed as "that chill summer song".

Speaking on the track Jeb explains "it's the kind of song that instantly catches one's attention. I like making songs that everyone can relate with emotionally, if i can't relate to it at an emotional level, then it's back to the drawing board".

With Lifeline captivating audiences in countries all over the world. Jeb is beginning a series of single releases over the next few months in the pop r&b/ pop edm/ and pop hip hop genres alongside producer miyamoto . Expect more emotionally captivating bop's to come from this artist.

Click below to check out the premier of Jeb Carty's music video " Lifeline ": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTycNUvuU-I

