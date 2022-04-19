Sanctuary Wealth Further Strengthens West Coast Presence as Saige Private Wealth Joins Network

Former UBS team based in Santa Barbara with $270 million AUM

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, continues to aggressively expand its coast-to-coast reach as it welcomes Saige Private Wealth, based in Santa Barbara, as its newest partner firm and seventh team in California. The three-person team, with around $270 million in client assets, is led by Founder & Managing Partner Antonia La Rocca and is focused on working with multi-generational high-net-worth families.

"This is a very exciting time for Sanctuary. We've got a strong national footprint with Saige Private Wealth as our seventh partner firm in California, growth in the New York metro market, and tremendous activity out of Miami," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "In the four short years since our founding, we've built Sanctuary Wealth into the platform of choice for what we consider the industry's best and brightest. And we're really just getting started. We've got a strong pipeline and continue to build partnerships across the industry."

Antonia La Rocca chose Sanctuary Wealth's model of partnered independence for Saige Private Wealth after spending 14 years with UBS Financial Services where she was Senior Vice President, Wealth Management. Prior to that experience she worked as a tax consultant for a major international accounting firm in Los Angeles, as well as having owned and managed a small medical services business in Maryland. A graduate of Loyola Marymount University, she has a master's degree in taxation from the University of Southern California and earned a CPA license from the State Board of Accountancy in California. She is currently finishing work on a master's degree in gerontology, also at USC. Earlier this year, Antonia was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Women Advisors list.

"After looking at the various independent options to advisors it was obvious that Sanctuary afforded maximum flexibility and was the best fit for my team and my clients. My ultimate goal is to be able to service clients on a holistic basis, and the Sanctuary and their numerous partnerships will give me the tools to make that happen," said Antonia La Rocca, Founder & Managing Partner, Saige Private Wealth. "With more people living longer lives, I realized providing the best service meant establishing multi-generational relationships with client families. That's also why I went back to USC to get a second master's degree, this one in gerontology."

"We couldn't be happier that Antonia and her stellar partner firm accepted our invitation to join Sanctuary," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "Antonia is yet another top Forbes-ranked advisor to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary and as we do for all our advisors, we'll provide the resources and give her the flexibility to build the holistic practice she's always dreamed of."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

