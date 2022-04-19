Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether American Campus Communities, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Blackstone

MILWAUKEE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ACC (NYSE:ACC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Blackstone.

Ademi LLP alleges ACC's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet ACC shareholders will receive only $65.47 per fully diluted share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $12.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for ACC by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if ACC accepts a superior bid. ACC insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ACC's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for ACC.

