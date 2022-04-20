BOOTS FOR TROOPS LAUNCHES THE JIMMY ROGERS MILITARY SPOUSE SCHOLARSHIP

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boots For Troops, today announced the launching of the Jimmy Rogers Military Spouse Scholarship. The scholarship(s) will be awarded annually to military spouses whose significant others are serving on active duty. Awards can be up to $10,000. The Scholarship can be used for tuition, books, and supplies. Applications are open now through May 15th. To be eligible for this award, you must meet all the following criteria:

The World's Greatest Care Packages (PRNewswire)

Be the spouse of someone on active duty who has a rank of E6 or below and enlisted in the state of Texas.





Be a high school senior, high school graduate or equivalent, or current post-secondary undergraduate student.





Plan to attend an accredited college, university, or vocational/technical school in the United States in the Fall of 2022

Boots For Troops mission is to uplift and empower the overall morale and mental well-being of active-duty troops and veterans. The organization was founded in 2015 onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt by Navy veteran Jimmy Rogers while he was deployed with Navy in the Persian Gulf. From the other side of the world Petty Officer Rogers launched a GOFUNDME page to raise the money for the start-up of the organization. Seven years later the organization is thriving, and the scholarship program is now the 4th program Boots For Troops is operating to support active-duty troops and veterans.

Boots For Troops is mostly known for delivering the world's greatest care packages to troops around the world. Each care package being customized to the service member and including a new pair of combat boots. Additionally, during the holidays and emergency situations Boots For Troops funds flights for service members to return to their hometowns. The charity also funds concerts for military bases and service dogs for veterans.

"The scholarship program is just another way we can serve our active-duty military families. Spouses serve alongside our heroes, and I believe they deserve an opportunity to earn their education, or a skill set so they can better serve their family. Ultimately, we are setting military families up to be more successful especially when they transition back into civilian life," said Jimmy Rogers, U.S. Navy Veteran and Co-Founder of Boots For Troops.

To get more information on the new Jimmy Rogers Military Spouse Scholarship and Boots For Troops, visit Boots4troops.org

For more information please contact:

Shelby@Boots4troops.org or Jimmy@boots4troops.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boots For Troops